Dark Web Administrator Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Minors and Possessing Thousands of Child Sexual Abuse Images

A man was sentenced today in the Southern District of Texas to 30 years in prison for production and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Robert Alexander Shouse, 37, of Houston, was identified by law enforcement in 2018 as an administrator for a CSAM website on the dark web that facilitated the sexual exploitation of minors while keeping secret the identities of the perpetrators. In his role, Shouse maintained the website, which allowed users to post links to images and videos of CSAM. These links allowed a user to navigate to other websites, such as file-hosting websites where images or videos were stored and to download images and videos of child sexual abuse and child erotica. Additionally, forum users could discuss the sexual abuse of children. Authorities seized the website and terminated its operation in 2019.

“Robert Shouse engaged in horrific sexual abuse of minors, created child sexual abuse material involving those minors, and facilitated the trafficking of thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of minors through a dark web site that he controlled,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The defendant’s sexual exploitation of vulnerable children is despicable. The Criminal Division is fully committed to using all available tools to investigate and prosecute sexual crimes against children.”

“Robert Shouse is the embodiment of evil,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas. “He used money and gifts to sexually abuse a nine-year-old child for six years. He used his computer skills to target hundreds of children, stealing their innocence and shattering their lives. In essence, there was nothing he wouldn’t do satisfy his sick fantasies. Today’s sentence helps ensure that Shouse’s fantasies won’t become another child’s nightmare for decades to come.”

“For more than 10 years, Shouse relentlessly exploited and victimized the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Assistant Director Chad Yarbrough of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division. “In a world where technology allows child exploitation material to be spread across borders with ease, those who exploit children for their own depraved purposes must face the consequences of the harm they inflicted on their victims. Today’s sentencing is more than just a punishment. It’s a message to the community that the FBI will always work with our partners to ensure there is one less predator out there victimizing the most innocent among us — our children.”

In January 2019, authorities executed a search warrant at Shouse’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices. Forensic examination of the devices revealed more than 117,000 images and more than 1,100 videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct including anal and vaginal penetration, masturbation, sadistic and masochistic conduct and lewd exhibition of genitalia. Over 4,000 images depicted the sexual exploitation of babies and toddlers.

Additionally, law enforcement found images and videos of seven minor victims whom Shouse knew personally. Through the investigation, authorities learned that he sexually abused one minor victim for a period of six years beginning when the victim was nine years old. Shouse had befriended the child and provided money and gifts to the victim’s family. Shouse created over 925 images and 33 videos of child sexual abuse of this minor. In some of these images, Shouse made the victim wear a dog collar.

Law enforcement found that Shouse had also secretly recorded two other minors — one in the bathroom and the other in the bedroom — and solicited two other minors online, asking them to send naked pictures of themselves to him. He also managed to download naked pictures of a couple who had shared the images privately between themselves.

Shouse pleaded guilty on June 6 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and one count of possession of child pornography. In addition to his term of imprisonment, Shouse was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release, pay $153,500 in restitution to the victims, and register as a sex offender. Shouse will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI Houston Field Office, Texas City Resident Agency investigated the case, with the assistance of the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Precinct Three Constable’s Office, and Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. The Justice Department thanks the Dutch National Police and United Kingdom National Crime Agency for their valuable assistance.

Trial Attorney James E. Burke IV of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Ann Leo for the Southern District of Texas prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.