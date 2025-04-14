Texas Man Sentenced to More than Seven Years for Hobbs Act Robbery Conspiracy and Using a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Crime

A Texas man was sentenced last week to seven years and 10 months in prison for conspiring with four co-defendants to commit a Hobbs Act robbery and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Harry Keith Dwyan Goffney, 23, of Houston, conspired to rob a semi-truck trailer, which he believed contained approximately 30 kilograms of cocaine and 400 firearms. When Goffney and co-conspirators approached the trailer, armed with firearms, they were caught on surveillance camera wearing masks and gloves. Goffney and two co-defendants opened the trailer but did not find the cocaine and firearms, so they left.

Co-defendant Tracy Lee Stevenson, 31, of Houston, pleaded guilty yesterday to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.