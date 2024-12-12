Early Bitcoin Investor Sentenced for Filing Tax Returns that Falsely Reported His Cryptocurrency Gains

An Austin, Texas, man was sentenced today to two years in prison for filing a tax return that falsely underreported the capital gains he earned from selling $3.7 million in bitcoins.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between 2017 and 2019, Frank Richard Ahlgren III, filed false tax returns that underreported or did not report the sale of $4 million worth of bitcoins in which he had substantial gains. All taxpayers are required to report any sale proceeds and gains or losses from the sale of cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, on a tax return.

Ahlgren was an early investor in bitcoins and purchased bitcoins as early as 2011. In 2015, Ahlgren bought approximately 1,366 bitcoins using his accounts with Coinbase. The highest price bitcoins sold for that year was approximately $495.56. In October 2017, Ahlgren sold approximately 640 bitcoins trading at approximately $5,807.53 per bitcoin for a total of $3.7 million, and used the proceeds to purchase a house in Park City, Utah. Most of the bitcoins used to purchase the house came from bitcoins Ahlgren bought in 2015 using his Coinbase account. When it came time to prepare his 2017 federal income tax return, Ahlgren lied to his accountant by submitting a false summary of his gains and losses from the sale of his bitcoins. To conceal the full extent of his gain, Ahlgren claimed that he bought the bitcoins at prices much higher than he actually did — indeed, his claimed purchase prices were greater than the highest price bitcoins sold for in the market prior to the purchase of the Utah house. Ahlgren then filed a false 2017 federal income tax return that substantially inflated the cost basis of the bitcoins, thereby underreporting his true capital gain from his sale of bitcoins.

In 2018 and 2019, Ahlgren sold bitcoins for more than $650,000, and did not report these sales at all on his 2018 and 2019 tax returns. For these years, Ahlgren took several sophisticated steps to attempt to conceal his transactions on the bitcoin blockchain by moving his bitcoins through multiple wallets, meeting an individual in person to exchange bitcoins for cash, and using mixers, which are designed to conceal the individual who made the particular transaction. Indeed, in May 2014, Ahlgren had blogged about his knowledge of mixers as ways to add anonymity to bitcoin transactions. In total, the tax loss from Ahlgren’s criminal conduct was over $1 million.

“Frank Ahlgren III earned millions buying and selling bitcoins,” said Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division “But instead of paying the taxes he knew were due, he lied to his accountant about the extent of a large portion of his gains, and sought to conceal another chunk of his profits through sophisticated techniques designed to obscure his transactions on the bitcoin blockchain. That conduct today earned him a two-year sentence.”

“Ahlgren will serve time because he believed his cryptocurrency transactions were untraceable. This case demonstrates that no one is above the law. My team at IRS Criminal Investigation has the expertise and tools to track financial activity, whether it involves dollars, pesos, or cryptocurrency,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Lucy Tan of IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI)’s Houston Field Office. “This case marks the first criminal tax evasion prosecution centered solely on cryptocurrency. As the prices for cryptocurrency are high, so is the temptation to not pay taxes on its sale. Avoid the temptation and avoid federal prison.”

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman for the Western District of Texas ordered Ahlgren to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $1,095,031 in restitution to the United States.

IRS-CI and the Texas Office of Attorney General are investigating the case.

Assistant Chief Michael C. Boteler and Trial Attorney Mary Frances Richardson of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney William R. Harris for the Western District of Texas are prosecuting the case.