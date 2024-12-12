Clemency Recipient List

Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is granting clemency consisting of 39 pardons and 1,499 commutations.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is pardoning the following 39 individuals:

NINA SIMONA ALLEN – Harvest, Alabama

Nina Simona Allen is a 49-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Allen returned to school to earn a post-baccalaureate degree and two master’s degrees. She now works in the field of education. Ms. Allen strengthens her community by volunteering at a local soup kitchen and at a nursing home. Ms. Allen is described by people who know her as a dependable, hardworking woman of integrity.

KELSIE LYNN BECKLIN – Falcon Heights, Minnesota

Kelsie Lynn Becklin is a 38-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 21. After successfully serving her sentence, Ms. Becklin has furthered her education and recently completed a Ph.D. program. In addition to her graduate program research and academic writing, Ms. Becklin mentors previously incarcerated individuals who also seek to pursue higher education. She is also an active volunteer in her community. Friends and professors attest to her work ethic, dedication, and genuine care for others.

DURAN ARTHUR BROWN – Cleveland, Ohio

Duran Arthur Brown is a 44-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. Brown received early termination of his probationary sentence and has advanced his education and maintained consistent employment in the field of education. Mr. Brown is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and during his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and several other medals and awards. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is described by colleagues as caring and compassionate.

NORMAN O’NEAL BROWN – Washington, DC

Norman O’Neal Brown is a 56-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent drug offenses when he was 22 years old. If Mr. Brown had been sentenced under current law and today’s sentencing practices, he likely would have received a shorter sentence. After serving over 20 years in prison, President Obama commuted his sentence in 2015. Since then, Mr. Brown has worked with several non-profit organizations, including those focused on rehabilitation, reentry, and justice-impacted youth. Mr. Brown volunteers at several national and community-based organizations that help support incarcerated and formerly-incarcerated people and serves as a board member for a non-profit dedicated to sentencing reform. Family members and colleagues describe Mr. Brown as a man of grace and integrity and an exceptional human being.

ARTHUR LAWRENCE BYRD – Clinton, Maryland Arthur Lawrence Byrd is a 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at the age of 23. In the years since, Mr. Byrd has been employed as an equipment operator, where he has received various certificates in recognition and appreciation for his work and safety record. He is also active in his church community and contributes to the church’s coat drive and food pantry. People who know him attest to his willingness to help others, his work ethic, and his character.

SARAH JEAN CARLSON – Coon Rapids, Minnesota

Sarah Jean Carlson is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. She received early termination of her probationary sentence. Since then, she has furthered her education and worked in addiction counseling at a faith-based rehabilitation center. Ms. Carlson also volunteers in her local community and at her church. Community members emphasize that Ms. Carlson goes above and beyond to help as many people in crisis as possible.

BRANDON SERGIO CASTROFLAY – Alexandria, Virginia

Brandon Sergio Castroflay is a 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent, drug-related offenses at age 21. After successfully completing his sentence, Mr. Castroflay continued his career in the U.S. Army and then went on to work as a civilian for both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Castroflay received multiple awards related to his work. He also took night classes to earn a bachelor’s degree while also working full-time. Mr. Castroflay volunteers for several charitable organizations that support Gold Star families and wounded service members. Mr. Castroflay has been described as exceptionally hard working, dedicated, and trustworthy by those who know him.

ROSETTA JEAN DAVIS – Colville, Washington

Rosetta Jean Davis is a 60-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. After successfully serving her sentence, Ms. Davis has maintained steady employment, including by working as a peer supporter for those struggling with substance abuse. Colleagues, family, friends, and neighbors all speak highly of her, citing her hard work, dependability, and willingness to serve as an example of rehabilitation to those with criminal records or who are battling addiction.

STEVONI WELLS DOYLE – Santaquin, Utah

Stevoni Wells Doyle is a 47-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at the age of 24. After her conviction, she completed a master’s program and has worked as a licensed substance use disorder counselor. She volunteers in her community and fosters animals. Community members describe her as a great mentor and a person of integrity.

GREGORY S. EKMAN – Fountain Valley, California

Gregory S. Ekman is a 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense at the age of 25. After successfully serving his sentence, Mr. Ekman has maintained consistent employment and has engaged in extensive community service, including with a youth group and with his local church. Friends and associates uniformly praise his character, honesty, and dedication to family. During his U.S. Air Force service, Mr. Ekman received the Training Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Longevity Service Award.

SHANNAN RAE FAULKNER – Muldrow, Oklahoma Shannan Rae Faulkner is a 56-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. After successfully serving her sentence, she furthered her education and now works as a counselor and recovery coach with female trauma victims and people with disabilities. Ms. Faulkner also volunteers with organizations dedicated to preventing sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as with local charities. Colleagues attest to her inspirational character, her integrity, and the remarkable impact she makes on the lives of those she helps.

TRYNITHA FULTON – New Orleans, Louisiana

Trynitha Fulton is a 46-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses she committed when she was 23 years old. Since her conviction, she has earned a master’s degree and worked in the education field. Ms. Fulton also contributes to her community by coaching and volunteering, including for an organization that feeds homeless individuals. She also founded two non-profits dedicated to supporting and helping youth. Ms. Fulton has been described as someone who goes above and beyond for her community.

PAUL JOHN GARCIA – Las Vegas, New Mexico

Paul John Garcia is a 72-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent theft offenses. Since his conviction, he has maintained steady employment in the medical field. Mr. Garcia engages in community service, including with a charity supporting and mentoring youth. Mr. Garcia is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, where he received the National Defense Service Medal and other medals and awards. He is known for his extraordinary and compassionate delivery of patient care and his volunteerism.

KIM DOUGLAS HAMAN – Lima, Ohio

Kim Douglas Haman is a 75-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses. Mr. Haman is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War and earned awards, including the U.S. Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged. After his conviction, Mr. Haman worked at a vehicle parts production facility and retired after 16 years of service. Mr. Haman has gained the reputation of being an excellent handyman and a devoted family man who is sincere, honest, and hardworking.

SHERRANDA JANELL HARRIS – Norwalk, Connecticut Sherranda Janell Harris is a 43-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent drug offense when she was 24 years old. In the years since, Ms. Harris has maintained employment in the finance and real estate fields. Ms. Harris is an engaged parent and spends most of her free time with her child. She is also committed to her church and has taken care of fellow parishioners. Ms. Harris has been described as a role model for young women in her community.

TERENCE ANTHONY JACKSON – Seattle, Washington

Terence Anthony Jackson is a 36-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense he committed when he was 23 years old. If Mr. Jackson had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practices, he would have likely received a shorter sentence. In the years since his release, Mr. Jackson has worked in the legal industry and is pursuing a degree while he works full-time. In addition to studying, Mr. Jackson has volunteered in his community, including as a barber to children in need. He is described by those who know him as dependable and caring and as someone who always tries to help others.

EDWIN ALLEN JONES – Paducah, Kentucky

Edwin Allen Jones is a 60-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. Mr. Jones served in the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Captain before being honorably discharged. Since successfully completing his sentence, Mr. Jones has had a notable legal career. Mr. Jones also participates in local government and volunteers for addiction recovery groups. Mr. Jones is described by community members as thoughtful, forward thinking, and trustworthy.

JAMAL LEE KING – North Ridgeville, Ohio Jamal Lee King is a 53-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. King is a U.S. Army veteran. He received the National Defense Service Medal and several other awards before being honorably discharged. He received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since worked in various jobs. Mr. King contributes to his community through his church and by caring for his elderly neighbors. His community members describe him as trustworthy and honest.

JERRY DONALD MANNING – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin Jerry Donald Manning is a 70-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses. Mr. Manning received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since advanced his education and career in aviation. He is active in his community, coaching soccer, attending church, and serving as a bible study teacher. Mr. Manning is a veteran of the U.S. Army. While in service, he was awarded a medal during Operation Desert Storm, and was honorably discharged. Friends and colleagues attest to his character, describing him as a good, honest man and a great leader.

HONI LORI MOORE – Rock Springs, Wyoming

Honi Lori Moore is a 46-year-old woman who committed a non-violent drug offense when she was 19 years old. Since her release, she has maintained consistent employment in the mining industry and has furthered her education by earning certificates. Ms. Moore is a member of two charitable organizations and has provided critical support to individuals in need, including fire safety, rescue, and first aid. Friends, neighbors, and colleagues describe Ms. Moore as honest, courageous, trustworthy, and dependable.

EMILY GOOD NELSON – Indianapolis, Indiana

Emily Good Nelson is a 39-year-old woman who was convicted of non-violent drug offenses when she was 19 years old. Since her release, she completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and now works in the healthcare field. She has spoken publicly about drug use and has volunteered as a counselor at an in-patient psychiatric facility. She is described as kind, committed to recovery and helping others, and as someone with tremendous talent and ability.

DENITA NICOLE PARKER – Gaffney, South Carolina

Denita Nicole Parker is a 43-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense when she was in her 20s. Since her conviction, she has been a dedicated parent to her two children and works full-time. Ms. Parker also volunteers with a charitable organization delivering meals at least two to three times per month, organizes donations for the homeless, and buys holiday gifts for children in her community. She and her husband also started a program that feeds approximately 100 families. Friends, work associates, and neighbors describe Ms. Parker as law-abiding, trustworthy, dependable, and dedicated person.

MICHAEL GARY PELLETIER – Augusta, Maine

Michael Gary Pelletier is a 67-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. Pelletier served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 14 years on active duty, where he participated in more than 790 search and rescue operations and saved 32 lives. He also previously worked with the U.S. Secret Service and received several citations and awards for his meritorious service. He was honorably discharged and later served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. After his conviction, Mr. Pelletier worked for almost 20 years at a water treatment facility. He volunteered for his county HAZMAT team, assisting first responders at hazardous material spills, accidents, and natural disasters. Additionally, he has grown vegetables for a local soup kitchen and volunteered at an organization supporting wounded veterans and their families. Friends, colleagues, and those who know Mr. Pelletier describe him has honest, dependable, and committed to his country and community.

RUSSELL THOMAS PORTNER – Toutle, Washington

Russell Thomas Portner is a 74-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Mr. Portner served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after earning several decorations, including the Bronze Star. Since his conviction, he married, raised four children, operated a successful business, and developed a reputation for charitable generosity and community service. He is currently a member of several veterans organizations. Neighbors, business associates, and friends describe him as trustworthy, loyal, and as a respected businessperson.

NATHANIEL DAVID REED III – San Antonio, Texas Nathaniel David Reed III is a 46-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses at the age of 21. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years after his conviction, including many overseas deployments, and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant and earned numerous good conduct awards before retiring with an honorable discharge. Mr. Reed has volunteered for numerous causes benefitting both the U.S. Air Force and the civilian community, such as training local firefighters, teaching fire prevention in various settings, and organizing fire prevention weeks. He has also served as a certified sexual assault prevention and response advocate and has used his experience in overcoming the stigma of his conviction to help mentor fellow airmen. Friends, neighbors, and former U.S. Air Force colleagues consistently describe Mr. Reed as highly motivated, reliable, patient, family-oriented, trustworthy, patriotic, dependable, upstanding, honest, hardworking, and personable.

GARY MICHAEL ROBINSON – Redmond, Oregon

Gary Michael Robinson is a 70-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Mr. Robinson is a distinguished U.S. Army veteran. During his service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and other awards. He was honorably discharged and served as a reservist for several years. Since his conviction, he has built a successful firefighting and habitat preservation business. He volunteers in his community, gives regularly to charity, and is well-regarded by friends and associates. Mr. Robinson is described by those who know him as honest, trustworthy, and professional.

JOSE ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ – Coral Springs, Florida

Jose Antonio Rodriguez is a 55-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 26. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and received several medals and awards for his service, including the U.S. Navy Achievement Medal. Since his conviction, Mr. Rodriguez has started a family, committed himself to higher education, and has maintained employment in the medical field. Colleagues and friends describe Mr. Rodriguez as compassionate, empathetic, and dedicated to treating patients.

PATRICE CHANTE SELLERS – Bear, Delaware

Patrice Chante Sellers is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense when she was in her 20s. If Ms. Sellers had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practice, she likely would not have been prosecuted federally. Since her conviction, Ms. Sellers enrolled in school, earning multiple certifications and licenses. She gives back to her community by donating clothing and toiletries to a transitional housing program and offering encouragement to its residents. Community members describe Ms. Sellers as someone who goes above and beyond for others.

AUDREY DIANE SIMONE (AUDREY CLARK) – Prescott, Wisconsin

Audrey Diane Simon is a 63-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense. In the years since, Ms. Simon has worked in the field of addiction recovery and earned a bachelor’s degree and a permanent counseling license. She also contributes to her community through her church where she serves as a deacon and works in the church’s prison ministry. Community members describe her as inspirational, trustworthy, positive, and caring.

JAMES RUSSELL STIDD – Groveport, Ohio James Russell Stidd is a 79-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 20. After his conviction, he served in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He reenlisted and served another four years, including during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon being honorably discharged, Mr. Stidd worked as a contractor and as a road and park maintenance worker. He has participated in various charitable activities through his church and is a member of a disabled veterans organization. Mr. Stidd is described as a man of integrity and honor.

DIANA BAZAN VILLANUEVA – La Grange, Illinois

Diana Bazan Villanueva is a 51-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent drug offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Villanueva has been a dedicated mother to her children and has worked in payroll and accounts. Ms. Villanueva also regularly volunteers at school events, fundraisers, and annual autism-related charitable events. Friends and coworkers uniformly praise Ms. Villanueva and describe her as warm, reliable, and always eager to help.

LASHAWN MARRVINIA WALKER – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Lashawn Marrvinia Walker is a 51-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses in her 20s. Ms. Walker received early termination of her probationary sentence for her exemplary probation record. Since then, Ms. Walker has worked in the healthcare field, is an engaged parent, and regularly assists others in her community, including during the holidays when she helps serve dinner at a retirement home. People in her community describe Ms. Walker as caring, good-hearted, and responsible. They also note her willingness to meaningfully help others.

MIREYA AIMEE WALMSLEY – La Porte, Texas

Mireya Aimee Walmsley is a 57-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense at the age of 25. Since her conviction, she has earned an associate’s degree, a nursing license, and a bachelor’s degree. She has maintained steady employment in the healthcare field. Additionally, she has led emergency response teams during several natural disasters (including Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, and Harvey, and Tropical Storm Allison) and spearheaded vaccination efforts during the H1N1 epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. Her contributions to public health have been recognized on numerous occasions. She has been commended for her loyalty, integrity, compassion for people of all backgrounds, and is universally described as honest and steadfast in crisis.

KIMBERLY JO WARNER – Portville, New York

Kimberly Jo Warner is a 54-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Since her conviction, Ms. Warner earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and works in the healthcare field. She has volunteered at a non-profit that provides therapeutic services to veterans and first responders and serves as a mentor. She also participates in the Gold Star Wives Program and speaks at the local veterans organization meetings. Ms. Warner has been described as positive, empathetic, caring, and nurturing by those who know her.

JOHNNIE EARL WILLIAMS – Denver, Colorado

Johnnie Earl Williams is a 58-year-old man who was convicted of a non-violent offense. In the years since, Mr. Williams has worked as a criminal justice specialist and addiction counselor. He gives back to his community through volunteering and serving in his church. Mr. Williams has received many awards for his charitable work, including an award that honors individuals who work with young men of color. Community members describe Mr. Williams as honest, loyal, and compassionate.

SHAWNTE DOROTHEA WILLIAMS – Columbia, South Carolina

Shawnte Dorothea Williams is a 45-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Williams has been steadily employed in several fields. Ms. Williams is involved in her community, working in her church’s food pantry and serving as a greeter on Sunday mornings. Ms. Williams has been described by those who know her as a loyal and dependable community member.

LASHUNDRA TENNEAL WILSON – Arlington, Texas

Lashundra Tenneal Wilson is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense she committed when she was a teenager. In the years since, Ms. Wilson pursued her education and has worked in the healthcare field. Ms. Wilson gives back to the community by volunteering at community health fairs and raising funds for non-profit health organizations. Ms. Wilson has been praised for her work ethic, trustworthiness, and dependability by community members.

LORA NICOLE WOOD – Maxwell, Nevada

Lora Nicole Wood is a 39-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense when she was 19 years old. Since her release, Ms. Wood has maintained steady employment and is an engaged parent. She has spent time volunteering with animal welfare and canine therapy service organizations and has organized food drives and fundraisers. Ms. Wood has been praised her work ethic, devotion to her children, and volunteer endeavors.

JAMES EDGAR YARBROUGH – Arlington, Tennessee

James Edgar Yarbrough is a 79-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses. Mr. Yarbrough is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who earned a Purple Heart Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and over 10 other medals and awards throughout his service. He was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Captain. Since his conviction, he worked for a shipping company for nearly 30 years. Now retired, he spends much of his time volunteering and is active in his church. Mr. Yarbrough’s business acquaintances, neighbors, church members, and friends all reflect a consistent high level of regard for Mr. Yarbrough, commenting on his impressive civic engagement, good character, and generosity.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is commuting the sentences of the following 1,499 individuals:

Name Reg. No. ANTWON ABBOTT 16383-028 RLS AR ABDUL AZIZ 02438-095 EDWARD ABELL III 00566-138 ANTHONY ABREU-MATOS 44903-069 FAYEZ ABU-AISH 67402-018 JOSE ABUNDIZ 11828-085 JORGE ACEVEDO 04413-028 MARK ACKERMAN 30428-047 SETH ACOSTA 47417-177 FELIX ACOSTA 78804-198 KARA ADAMS 61718-019 JOHN ADAMS 17769-029 LONZINE ADAMS 39134-018 DARRYL ADAMS 32351-009 HERMAN ADAMS 03791-480 ADEMOLA ADEBAYO 17711-104 AYODELE ADENIRAN 78249-054 PAMELA ADENUGA 45171-177 SHELINDER AGGARWAL 34768-001 MANUEL AGUILAR 26463-009 RAMON AGUILAR III 50500-177 VINCENTER JIMENES 19899-026 RAY AGUILLARD 05451-095 ALBERTO AGUIRRE 68408-079 CHELSEY AGUIRRI 57387-177 TOYOSI ALATISHE 63492-037 DENNIS ALBA 89560-012 BRIAN ALCORTA 44752-380 MAHMOUD ALDISSI 60832-018 ROBERT ALDRIDGE 00195-120 ANTHONY ALFARO 22710-026 MUHAMMAD ALI 42233-379 NAGY ALI 13500-479 ASIF ALI 57844-177 MICHAEL ALLEN 14822-042 DEVORD ALLEN 05097-041 KRISTIE ALLEN 18933-023 BENJAMIN ALLMON 17008-029 KAHEIM ALLUMS 78040-054 GUMARO ALMANZA 57815-380 JORGE ALOMAR-BAELLO 74170-053 WILLIAM ALONZO 51061-039 JAMES ALTOM 27680-045 JUAN ALVAREZ 18027-097 CARLOS AMADOR 64899-279 FRANK AMODEO 48883-019 ROBERT ANDERSON 14686-076 ROBERT ANDERSON 09350-021 THOMAS ANDERSON JR 41952-044 MELVIN ANDERSON 32689-074 JULIE ANDRADE 75726-112 MARK ANDREOTTI 67620-050 WILFREDO ANDUJAR 23432-058 ANTONIO ESCOBAR CHRISTOPHER ANZALONE 29230-479 06975-104 JOSE APONTE 71104-050 CLYDE APPERSON 14058-031 ROY APPLEWHITE 13755-040 DWAYNE APPLING 12383-273 ALVARO ARGUELLES 36944-479 MINEL ARIAS 85794-054 GABRIEL ARIAS MADURO 16089-104 RICHARD ARLEDGE 16769-078 GENNY ARMENTA 54202-177 TRACY ARNOLD 52198-074 ERIC ARNOLD 45771-074 BERNARD ARRE 04052-029 BENJAMIN ARZOLA 27539-050 JAMES ASKEW III 27100-001 NICHOLAS AUDETTE 72060-018 CARLOS AVANT 22833-076 ANGELA AVETISYAN 68350-112 ERICA AYALA 49030-177 ISMAEL AYALA 42295-018 FRANK BADILLA JR 43595-480 ALCIDES BAEZ 37504-004 JACKIE BAGLEY 63477-037 SANDRA BAILEY 27281-076 JAMES BAILEY 05406-010 RYAN BAIRD 15870-028 ULYSEE BAKER JR 56979-083 BRIAN BALLANGEE 11907-033 JOHN BANKS 15023-075 KIMBERLY BANKS 96188-020 JEFFREY BANKS 78927-083 FRAENCHOT BANKS 15638-041 ANDRE BARBARY 97866-004 EVIZAEL BARBOSA-DELGADO 76036-066 RUBEN BARCELO-SEVERINO 63353-018 COY BARKER 22321-078 HAROLD BARNETT 15762-033 YESENIA BARRAGAN 80567-298 JOSE BARRERA 28336-078 JOSE BARRERAS 15114-028 ONEIL BARRETT 57578-298 PHILIP BARRY 77573-053 DION BARTLETT 51593-083 KURT BARTON 71720-280 RAMIRO BASALDUA 64458-079 HARVEY BASS 55769-018 SHALLIN BAST 22296-040 PATRICK BATES 33795-058 DERRICK BEALS 04143-043 CARLOS BECERRA 16447-179 LYDIA BECK 71137-019 DONALD BECK 29104-057 EDDIE BECKHAM 34320-058 TODD BEHRENDS 22602-047 ANTHONY BELL 26231-013 JEAN BENITEZ-REYES 52753-069 AUNDEL BENOIT 36312-004 SHANNON BENTLEY 71366-018 LARRY BENTLEY JR 24069-044 LEON BENZER 47521-048 MARC BERCOON 66081-019 ROGER BERGMAN 04825-104 CARLOS BASTARD 72419-054 AUSTIN BERTCH 14003-029 CORDARRYL BETTON 21389-043 ANTONIO BEVERLY 02712-104 TRACY BIAS 70248-061 DAVID BILES 40371-074 MICHAEL BINDAY 66389-054 MICKEY BIRGE 10240-028 DOYLE BIVENS 40031-074 KIMBERLY BLACK-MCCORMICK 26518-045 KEVIN BLALOCK 42597-074 JAMES BLANTON 50960-509 ANIS BLEMUR 19380-104 KEVIN BLEVINS 32128-177 ERIC BLOOM 44727-424 JOHN BLOUNT 17880-035 KENDALL BLUE 55802-056 VILAWOE BOADU 76454-408 ANDREW BOGDANOFF 68251-066 ANASTASSIA BOGOMOLOVA 60833-018 LASHAUN BOLTON 30504-057 AMANDA BONEL 22810-078 RICARDO BONILLA-ROJAS 40498-069 CHRISTOPHER BOOTH 07502-043 LISA BOOTON 30658-047 RANDALL BOSTIC 42523-074 SYLVESTER BOSTON JR 50221-039 ROBERT BOSTON 33525-058 ALICIA BOULDIN 58421-177 AUDRA BOWDEN 50705-177 MELVIN BOWEN 19666-078 PAUL BOWMAN 53747-074 MICHAEL BOWMAN 19060-084 VERNON BOWSER 14524-074 CHRISTOPHER BOX 22026-084 QUINBY BOYD 30446-058 WILLIAM BOYLAND JR 79751-053 KENNETH BRADLEY 09488-021 MACK BRADLEY 08073-043 WILLIAM BRADLEY 87078-054 BENJAMIN BRADLEY 50878-039 JUSTIN BRANON 89595-408 DONALD BRELJE 09657-041 MATTHEW BREMOND 20559-006 STEVEN BREWER 24281-077 TREAVOR BRIGGS 32708-009 SHAMICHAEL BRIGHT 14688-035 MITCHELL BROOKS 24135-016 ANDREA BROOKS 28601-380 TERRICIOUS BROOKS 54557-056 SHELLE BROOKS 04027-029 DONALD BROOMFIELD 61304-018 BOBBIE BROWN 40453-424 ATARI BROWN 54681-039 JERMAINE BROWN 62269-019 KEVIN BROWN 32427-016 JB BROWN JR 19409-026 EDDIE BROWN 06900-063 DARRYL BROWN 46329-074 ISAAC BROWN 33651-058 TRAMAINE BROWN 91240-053 JAMES BROWN 31677-171 TERESA BROWN 22766-045 JONATHAN BRUMBACK 22506-031 TORRIE BRUMFIELD 32473-034 ROCKY BRUMMETT 12354-032 MICHAEL BRUNER 17984-032 MICHAEL BRYANT 54559-004 GREGORY BUCK 26568-081 TAMATHA BUCKHOLT 63353-280 KEVIN BUI 26874-017 DENNIS BUNCH 78044-083 JOHN BURGESS 59495-177 JAMES BURKHART 15426-028 PAUL BURKS 29723-058 ALEKSANDR BURMAN 50234-054 VICTOR BURNETT 54977-039 ANTHONY BURNETT 16708-028 PIERRE BURNETT 15146-028 LAMEL BURNS 42334-424 SIRRICO BURNSIDE 24037-171 NATHANIEL BURRELL III 71431-066 REBECCA BURRESS 30393-074 KERI BURROUGHS 14152-010 CRYSTAL BUSBY-TETZLAFF 08770-046 ANTONIO BUSSIE 66847-019 RUBEN BUSTOS 47273-380 DANNY BUTLER 19107-033 SHAWN BUTLER 83619-083 JOHN BUTLER JR 20040-018 MICHAEL BYERS 34932-058 ERNESTO CABANAS-TORRES 59340-408 YERITHZA CABAUATAN 64824-298 LYNN CADY 55388-380 BRIAN CALLAHAN 82618-053 THOMAS CAMBIANO 28886-031 PIO CAMPOS 09314-089 ROSETTA CANNATA 62780-018 XAVIER CARDONA 36123-380 LUIS CARIBE-GARCIA 16113-069 JAMES CARLSON 16784-041 ALLEN CARNES 02783-061 TERRELL CARNEY 33927-034 LUSHAWN CAROLINA 58659-083 KELLI CARON 13604-059 HORRIS CARPENTER 27422-076 PEDRO CARRASCO JR 07532-046 CARMELO CARRASQUILLO-LOPEZ 53078-069 JIMMY CARRASQUILLO-RODRIGUEZ 33484-069 JOSE CARRILLO 62730-080 CLIFFORD CARROLL 13905-104 DEWEY CARROLL 50232-037 RASHAUN CARTER 21884-084 ERIK CARTER 51330-039 MAURICE CARTER 97740-020 JOSEPH CARTER 16691-075 RANDY CARVER 53579-074 JAMES CARVER 25084-014 MELISSA CASEY 48834-074 SHARLENE CASH 33128-064 NORMA CASILLAS 52244-179 VLADIMIR CASTANEDA 62039-018 ROLAND CASTELLANOS 62970-019 RONALD CASTILLE JR 63882-280 DANNY CASTILLO 26164-014 NELVING CASTRO 69551-066 DESHON CATCHINGS 47363-039 JOSE MORA CATES 17496-028 DWELLY CAULEY 69830-004 SEUI CAVAN 08947-030 PEDRO CAVAZOS JR 52624-080 OSVALDO CEBALLO 01241-104 RAFAEL CEBALLOS-CASTILLO 06988-028 DOMINGO CEDANO-MARTINEZ 59126-177 ISRAEL CEDENO-MARTINEZ 66258-050 ROMAN CHAIDEZ-ALVAREZ 17137-424 AMANDA CHAMBERLAIN 54101-177 SHAUNTEL CHAMBERS 17381-027 KAWANA CHAMPION 71021-019 NIGEL CHANDLER 32455-177 JAMES CHANEY 17746-032 DONNIE CHASTAIN 60461-019 LIZA CHAVERA 84866-380 JOSE CHAVEZ 07920-027 CARLOS CHAVEZ-LOZANO 08285-063 JUAN CHAVIRA-GUERRERO 26392-078 MARCUS CISNEROS 55251-177 XAVIER CISNEROS 87026-280 EMMA CLARK 27724-078 BERNARD CLARK 27715-171 ROBERT CLARK JR 10732-078 NEIL CLARK 06923-032 KASIMU CLARK 49960-066 GEORGE CLARKE 24708-052 NORMA CLAUDIO 01722-138 TIMOTHY CLINE 08718-062 BRADLEY CLOUGH 12318-028 MARIAN CLUFF 92132-379 MIKE COFFELT 42779-074 GAYBBRELL COFIELD 53224-056 CLARENCE COHEN 43732-039 DALE COLBERT 63077-112 KEVIN COLEMAN 30836-076 KEITH COLEMAN 09587-021 VLADIMIR COLLAZO-FLORIDO 13775-069 NICHOLAS COLLINS 26482-034 MARLON COLLINS 05871-041 RUSSELL COLLINS 05959-032 LEON COMBS 07917-032 MICHAEL CONAHAN 15009-067 BRUCE CONANT 25387-045 HUMBERTO CONCEPCION-ANDRADES 50411-069 KARIN CONDON 08979-059 RAYMOND CONLEY 11368-035 NOEL CONTRERAS 89187-008 VANESSA COOPER 58397-018 DEWAYNE COOPER 24919-034 CHERIE COPELAND 34593-045 BRYAN COPELAND 55708-018 JOSEPH COPELAND 16683-089 CHAYANEE CORCINO-SERRANO 52234-069 MATTHEW CORDERO 09956-087 RAFAEL CORDERO 68437-066 JARVOR COSSE 37473-034 JACORY COULTER 28564-078 CLARENCE COUNTERMAN 58238-380 HENDRICK COUSAR 23407-171 DONALD COX JR 49022-177 GARRY CRAIGHEAD 62952-380 ZAN CRANDALL JR 17023-003 WILLIAM CRANE 31603-001 QUANTEZ CRIBBS 10735-029 RACHEL CROWE 14291-509 KACEY CROXTON 54049-177 RITA CRUNDWELL 44540-424 RICHARD CRUZ 70012-054 ANNA CUARTAS 15923-104 CHAD CURRY 00527-120 JONATHAN CURSHEN 90293-054 SALAH DADO 45816-039 COURTNEY DAILY 25700-075 AUGUSTIN DALUSMA 71080-018 AARON DAN 94757-022 MELVIN DANIELS 32900-171 ETHEL DANIELS 66014-019 JAMIE DARBY 16934-002 VIKRAM DATTA 64542-054 PAUL DAUGERDAS 62444-054 KENDRICK DAVENPORT 14089-179 ARNULFO DAVILA 32490-177 ERIC DAVIS 31339-044 AMANDA DAVIS 52217-074 MICHAEL DAVIS 55247-060 MARTEE DAVIS 31634-001 LISA DAVIS 14202-029 KOBIE DAVIS 17745-026 PIERRE DAWSON 20863-424 FEDERICO DE LA CRUZ 08369-379 MERCEDES DE LA PAZ 65423-298 DAVID DE LOS SANTOS 49817-177 NICHOLAS DEANGELIS 71691-004 CHRISTINE DELACRUZ 20753-006 GERARDO DELBOSQUE 16494-078 OSCAR DELGADILLO 88249-479 VINCENT DELGADO 27854-039 RODNEY DELOACH 04816-061 DAVID DEMATHEWS 11256-112 DONNA DEMPS 66889-018 GUY DERILUS 94425-004 ANITA DESORMEAUX 17404-035 EDUARDO DIAZ 31301-045 RICARDO DIAZ 79173-479 HECTOR DIAZ JR 04822-508 RAFAEL DIAZ-ALICEA 63755-018 ALAN DIAZ-FELICIANO 50584-069 JOSE DIAZ-MEDINA 16909-069 JERRY DICE 18137-026 CLINTON DICKERSON 10113-078 EARLIE DICKERSON 08369-380 JON DIRK DICKERSON 24921-045 WALTER DIGGLES 25054-078 EDWARD DIMARIA 16900-104 NATHANIEL DIXSON 16028-028 KRISANDREA DOBBS 56495-177 JUAN DOMINGUEZ 76727-004 FELICIA DONALD 94272-083 LAMON DONNELL 16879-078 RONALD DOTSON 52832-074 DARREN DOUGLAS 16921-047 RICK DOWDEN 09130-028 JACK DOWELL 05225-017 WILLIAM DOWNS 11865-033 ROBERTA DRAHEIM 11325-090 MARC DREIER 70595-054 GORDON DRIVER 47270-048 JOHN DRULLINGER JR 50200-177 PHOUMANO DUANGTAVILAY 27955-055 JOHN DUBOR 28044-479 CORRIE DUDLEY 28056-045 JADE DUGAN 17343-273 CHAD DUNAWAY 15039-078 BRUCE DUNKELBURGER 97329-020 TOMMY DUONG 21598-017 BARBARA DUPREY RIVERA 69394-018 RANDY DURAN 55401-177 WILLIAM DYER 52295-074 GERARD EASILEY 71989-279 MELODIE ECKLAND 52863-509 ROBERT EDWARDS 55683-018 VERNON EDWARDS 28300-171 BENJAMIN EDWARDS SR 31320-034 VICTOR EHLERS 25357-052 GARY EISEMAN 13633-059 MATTHEW ELDER 17041-408 VIOLET ELDRIDGE 57294-019 MICHAEL ELLIOTT JR 18076-030 RYAN ELLIS 07971-036 DARIEN ELLSWORTH-DAWAY 71967-066 RUDOLPH ENGEL 08084-059 JOSEPH ENOX 41328-177 ERIC EPSTEIN 16513-104 JUSTIN ERWIN 26283-058 CHRISTOPHER ERWIN 63427-050 CINTHIA ESCOBAR-RAMOS 50975-069 ALFONSO ESPARZA 75902-097 HAROLD ESQUILIN-MONTANEZ 49768-069 EDUARDO ESTERAS-ROSADO 47753-069 MICHELLE ESTEVEZ 55439-066 ENRIQUE ESTRADA 76531-112 DANIEL EVANS 43012-044 RONALD EVANS SR 31084-018 TERRY EVELAND 15669-028 BRENDA EVERSOLE 16161-032 DAITWAUN FAIR 25880-052 EDWARD FARLEY 61330-019 DAVID FARNSWORTH 16241-059 AVION FARR 31852-009 ANTWONE FARRAL 13864-028 RONALD FAULK JR 43628-054 ROOSEVELT FAZ 85345-079 JOHANNY FELICIANO-GONZALEZ 50771-069 FRANCISCO FELIX 65558-208 HERIBERTO FELIX RUIZ 31715-009 MELVIN FELIZ 16314-054 SELICA FENDER 16834-059 BRYAN FERRER-VAZQUEZ 27465-055 TERI FIEDLER 46285-044 STEPHEN FIELDS 80657-083 JESUS FIGUEROA 01197-138 ROLANDO FIGUEROA 62539-018 DANIEL FILLERUP 25270-052 DERRICK FINCHER 20128-085 STEVEN FINKLER 39327-053 NORRIS FISHER 41251-177 JENNA FITZHUGH-THOMAS 36732-034 TIMOTHY FITZPATRICK 24140-055 FABIAN FLEIFEL 57575-018 TERRY FLENORY 32454-044 PATRICK FLORANG 09860-029 GUSTAVO FLORES 91742-051 MARGARITO FLORES 41922-080 SHIRLEY FLORES 83175-179 ALEXIS FONTANEZ NIEVES 66943-018 DAMON FORBES 49337-019 WILLIAM FORD 11612-002 KEITH FORD 67064-018 NIGEL FORDE 91548-083 MARSHALL FOSKEY 94169-020 BRIAN FOSTER 59970-019 NATHAN FOSTER 17583-002 JOSHUA FOUNTAIN 05960-017 MELISSA FOX 20767-045 DAVID FRANCIS 38679-068 MONICA FRAZEE 68730-298 DEXTER FRAZIER 71019-019 BOBBY FROMAN 38833-177 JERRY FRUIT 53517-054 JAMES FRY 15927-041 PEGGY FULFORD 37001-034 KATHY FUNTILA 06000-122 CALVIN FURLOW 60885-019 ANTONIO GADDIST 28288-171 KRYSTA GAINES 54427-177 WILLIAM GALLION 11492-032 FREDERICK GANG 72630-054 DANIELS GARCES 28327-078 REYNALDO GARCIA 29332-479 JACQUELINE GARCIA 12667-091 GABRIEL GARCIA 28966-180 AMBAR GARCIA 57152-380 MANUEL GARCIA ZUNIGA 18857-030 DENNIS GARCIA-CATALAN 56897-177 NEYDIE GARCIA-PEREZ 20096-479 NOEL GARCIA-RIVERA 23164-069 MERRILL GARDNER 13729-046 JODY GARDNER 12401-104 RAMON GARIBAY 42552-280 VICKI GARLAND 65459-112 RICHARD GARRETT 43830-112 BABY GARRISON 22813-021 TREMAINE GARRISON 67131-054 KEVIN GARVIN 63886-019 JAMES GARY 08922-379 HUMBERTO GARZA 80485-079 JEREMY GASAWAY 10910-028 AMBER GAUCH 55287-177 ALFRED GEREBIZZA 63188-019 COURTLAND GETTEL 60857-298 ADAM GETTS 17474-027 DENNIS GIBBONS JR 47362-074 LC GILLS JR 30067-076 GEOFFREY GISH 62152-019 BYRON GLOVER 27413-034 ALEXIO GOBERN 15002-057 JAJUAN GODSEY 43961-060 TISHA GOFF 54112-074 CARL GOLDEN 04099-095 WILLIAM GOLDSTEIN 66083-019 JAMIE GOLLADAY 71142-097 SOTERO GOMEZ 91525-054 LIDERRICK GOMEZ 33532-171 BRYAN GOMEZ NEVAREZ 70388-018 RANDY GOMILLA 14460-025 DANEL GONZALEZ 49687-069 ISAAC GONZALEZ 56372-177 JOSE GONZALEZ 00727-138 MARTHA GONZALEZ 56710-177 MARCOS GONZALEZ 86617-054 NORMA GONZALEZ 94484-380 DAVID GONZALEZ-PEREZ 35448-069 ROBERT GOOD 32794-068 STEVEN GOODMAN 27355-009 WILLIAM GOODWILL 14116-026 CLARENCE GOODWIN 42129-074 CLINTON GOSWICK 33728-177 GEORGE GRACE SR 05652-095 DAMON GRAHAM 13787-014 DANIELLE GRAVES 17929-030 MARCEL GRAVES 20408-043 LARRY GRAVES 35377-408 ANDREA GRAY 15761-076 SHERRY GRAY 05057-088 JOHN GRAY 33954-058 SHAWN GREEN 31359-171 HENRY GREEN JR 42575-074 JAMIE GREEN 26213-078 DAVID GREENBERG 59059-053 CHARLES GREESON 60784-019 RODRICK GRIMES 05892-078 MICHAEL GROVE 07811-002 JAMES GUERRA 36611-001 CLOYD GUILLORY 25713-479 TREMAYNE GUIN 64374-060 JEFFREY GUNSELMAN 01056-380 SAVANNAH GUTHERY 31479-064 FRANK GUTIERREZ 07626-051 SANTOS GUTIERREZ 60107-097 MARC GUYTON 32201-034 ERIC GUZMAN 72056-050 LEGUSTER HACKWORTH III 34685-001 ANDREW HAIR 54106-056 DAMON HAIRSTON 17753-027 JAMES HALD 17170-047 HENRY HALL 35370-016 KRIS HALL 08407-063 HARRISON HALL 47294-424 JANET HALLAHAN 11744-026 FRANZ HAMBRICK 16770-179 FRANK HAMILTON 34162-171 LESLIE HAMILTON 07068-089 BUCK HAMMERS 08202-063 JOHN HANCOCK 14341-078 ASHLEY HANNA 28294-078 HUNTER HANSON 17369-059 PETER HANSON 03640-041 AARON HARBOR 49351-177 BRANDON HARDERS 17362-029 DAVID HARDY 14486-078 Cynthia Harlan MELISSA HARLESS 63290-018 20400-084 CHRISTOPHER HARLESS 68123-280 DANNY HARMON 10089-028 JOSHUA HARNED 32207-001 SANDRA HARO 13202-479 JAMES HARPER 33908-171 CHARLES HARRIS 42637-379 DONTAI HARRIS 70182-018 VICTORIA HARRIS 09002-025 BOBBY HARRIS 46169-177 JIMMY HARTLEY 06148-028 MALCOLM HARTZOG 02391-043 LAMONT HARVEY 51237-039 JOHNNY HATCHER 31418-074 LARRY HAWKINS 16918-077 WOODROW HAYES 12732-035 JAMAL HAYNES 25575-017 WILLIAM HEARN 17282-003 STEVEN HEBERT 30953-034 ROBERTO HECKSCHER 14400-111 KATHRYN HELLEN 21895-040 ROBERT HELM 23180-047 SHAQUAN HEMINGWAY 02815-509 JEROME HENNESSEY 21756-041 JOHN HENOUD 25198-083 WENDI HENRY 43511-074 KYLE HENSON 20303-076 MARCELA HEREDIA 76424-097 MICHAEL HERMAN 75169-067 ERNEST HERNANDEZ 32005-479 PAUL HERNANDEZ SR 46860-177 SIRIA HERNANDEZ 14847-104 JOHNNY HERNANDEZ 52595-280 MARCOS HERNANDEZ 07452-078 LEONARD HERNANDEZ 91393-380 GUILLERMO HERNANDEZ 16555-078 RICK HERRERA 59037-177 PEDRO HERRERA 51600-177 NELLY HERRERA 47398-008 ALEXANDER HEYING 17863-041 RAYMOND HIBBERT 70563-066 JERRY HICKS 27657-078 JAMES HILL 06343-088 BRANDON HILL 52282-074 JOHNNIE HILL 83187-083 AMY HILL 68340-479 PHILLIP HILL 56433-019 TIMOTHY HILLIARD 43262-424 TERRANCE HILTON 09034-095 TED HILTON SR 33634-045 WILLIAM HILTS 24063-052 SIDNEY HINES 11120-030 CLAUDIA HIRMER 07035-017 MARK HOBBY 49441-019 TERENCE HODGE 32479-171 DERRICK HODGE 42709-074 THOMAS HOEY JR 92147-054 RICO HOGAN 48458-044 STEPHANIE HOLBROOK 17997-029 BRIAN HOLLAND 57325-177 EDWARD HOLLIMAN 79670-054 MARCUS HOLLIMAN 65049-019 BERNARD HOLLINGER JR 95775-020 CHARLES HOLLIS JR 97818-020 SAMUEL HOLLOMAN 30964-057 LAWRENCE HOLMAN 28077-018 KEITH HOLMES 00224-509 WAYNE HOLROYD 10096-007 DAVID HOLT 50520-177 TIMOTHY HOLT 52097-074 JON HOLT 12172-041 JACLYN HOOKER 48726-177 RALPH HOOPER 77365-054 MICHAEL HORN 28838-177 WILLIAM HORTON JR 66940-479 JOHN HOSKINS 17570-032 GEORGE HOUSER 60799-019 GEORGE HOUSTON 16032-018 JAMES HOWARD III 04067-017 FRED HOWARD 07757-089 Gilbert Howard SHELDON HOWARD 12704-032 92565-083 STEPHAN HOWARD 16912-027 MICHEL HUARTE 82411-004 MARC HUBBARD 11465-058 CHARLES HUBBARD 69949-019 KENNETH HUBBARD 10119-043 MARVIN HUDGINS 47239-039 SANCHEZ HUDSON 23300-058 RANDY HUERTA 20418-380 JAMES HUFF 35783-044 WILLIAM HUFFMAN 49016-177 DARWIN HUGGANS 34513-044 TORREAN HUGHLEY 29902-031 RAVON HUMPHREY 51358-039 TINA HUNT 17225-035 ALEXIS HUNTER 39141-177 CHRISTOPHER HUNTER 44200-061 BOBBY HUNTER 16007-028 MOHAMED HUSSEIN 22362-041 MATTHEW HUTCHESON 14620-023 NORMA IBARRA CANTU 94793-380 DANA ICE 36314-180 JESSICA IDLETT 56827-177 JESUS IGLESIAS 91860-280 GODREY ILONZO 63976-019 LESLIE INMAN 85901-379 REGINALD IRBY 69457-066 CARLOS ISBY 24743-009 AMER JABIR 17294-424 REGGIE JACKSON 45833-039 HOWARD JACKSON 54870-039 CHARLES JACKSON 29263-009 TOMMY JACKSON 21198-017 DANNY JACKSON 39094-068 FREDERICK JACKSON SR 47796-039 TIMOTHY JACKSON 20364-043 THERESA JACKSON 08478-045 CHRISTOPHER JACKSON 47079-074 DAVID JACKSON 08547-068 IKEISHA JACOBS 59274-056 JOSEPH DEE JACOBS 27752-171 MICHAEL JACOBS 65325-056 RAYMOND JACQUES III 17726-002 CELSO JAIMES-MEDERO 48891-177 DEVINCIO JAMES 27775-055 KENNETH JAMES 10402-002 TAMMY JANICEK 54253-177 MARVIN JANKEE 27728-058 LINDA JARAMILLO 06021-081 JUAN JASSO 59988-018 ROBERT JAYNES JR 12376-028 EDWARD JEFFERSON 20644-045 COLIN JENKINS 71907-279 SHARON JESSEE 53734-074 MIGUEL JIMENEZ 18429-180 MORRIS JOHNS 72464-280 WALTER JOHNS 37369-019 PATRICK JOHNS 20366-043 COURTNEY JOHNSON 72960-019 DORIAN JOHNSON 43811-074 CORDELL JOHNSON 19770-035 TIMMY JOHNSON 35692-044 TIMOTHY JOHNSON JR 14568-479 RONALD JOHNSON 20761-041 MICHAEL JOHNSON 13861-028 GEORGE JOHNSON 78855-083 DEMETRIS JOHNSON 19482-033 DAJANAE JOHNSON 21347-043 KELLY JOHNSON 60777-066 CALVIN JOHNSON 61977-066 AARON JOHNSON 66942-066 WILLIE JOHNSON 12498-002 MONYET JOHNSON 20376-043 JAMES JOHNSON 52164-074 ADAM JOINER 78587-112 JUSTIN JONES 29162-179 MARCOS JONES 18114-043 NATHANIEL JONES 43718-037 TRAVELL JONES 18500-104 CURTIS JONES 55887-019 MATTHEW JONES 24662-083 RONALD JONES 25678-044 STEVEN JONES 30269-048 ANTWAN JONES 40833-424 RAYMOND JONES 11681-067 BOBBY JUSTICE 09715-032 STEVIE JUSTUS 15652-084 CARL KAZANOWSKI 04953-122 EMMANUEL KAZEEM 76888-065 MEAGAN KEEL 03518-480 BILLY KEEN 18754-084 DEANGELO KEITH 63306-037 ERIC KELLEMS 10236-025 BARBARA KELLEY 16731-028 SAMUEL KELLY 03219-112 JACK KELLY 04481-017 JEROME KELLY 30467-068 DARRON KENNEDY 27994-078 DAVID KENNEY 06513-040 BOBBY KHABEER 26500-009 ANGELA KILPATRICK 16777-003 ISSAC KING 16744-104 RODNEY KING 03025-029 MATHEW KINNEER 18282-030 PERETZ KLEIN 86086-054 DAVID KLINE 21297-041 RICHARD KNEE SR 18153-026 DELORES KNIGHT 61056-060 DARYL KNOTTS 15336-509 MATTHEW KOLODESH 67829-066 ANTHONY KOON 51666-424 CYNTHIA KOONS 11336-029 JULIE KRONHAUS 67738-018 MARK KUHRT 99140-179 JACIE KYGER 16921-084 SARKIS LABACHYAN 29591-047 DONALD LAGUARDIA 87596-054 CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 63731-019 KESHIA LANIER 15355-002 AMBER LANPHEAR 17503-046 JOSE LANTIGUA 29934-058 JERONIMO LARA-VAZQUEZ 60294-018 RONNIE LARKINS 09781-033 GEORGE LARSEN 72891-097 CLAUDIS LASSITER 42543-037 GIOVANNI LATERRA 19482-104 KENDRICK LATHAM 05325-025 ANDREW LAVIGNE 26043-052 MARTIN LAWRENCE 06277-029 STEPHANIE LAZA 54307-177 ANTHONY LE 17627-003 HECTOR LEDESMA-CARMONA 53542-069 RODOLFO LEDEZMA-HERRERA 60548-179 MARLON LEE 06645-068 JOVON LEE 64333-037 NICOLE LEEDY 49891-177 MIGUEL LEGARDA URRUTIA 08707-027 MICHAEL LENTSCH 41789-044 JOSEPH LEONARD 56345-056 SANTO LEONE 27152-379 NICOLE LESCARBEAU 01164-138 DAVID LEWALSKI 64121-054 LISA LEWIS 12954-089 MARTIN LEWIS 13406-047 TORRY LEWIS 28825-050 PHIL LEWIS 22737-078 JAMES LEWIS JR 16240-179 DAVID LEWISBEY 45353-424 JESSE LINARES 06009-027 TIMOTHY LINDSEY 15723-077 LEE LINDSEY 28028-171 ARTIS LISBON 61947-019 ANDRE LLOMPART-FILARDI 49548-069 JAMES LLOYD 60995-112 ALEX LOCKLEAR 56573-056 GREGORY LOLES 18551-014 KATHY LOPEZ 72202-018 DALIA LOPEZ 28144-479 GILBERT LOPEZ JR 99141-179 ROGELIO LOPEZ-BATISTA 69633-066 ALEXANDER LOPEZ-MONTANEZ 49549-069 FRANCISCO LOPEZ-NEGRON 63246-050 CARLOS LOPEZ-ORRIA 50602-069 BLIA LOR 16850-089 CHRISTOPHER LORICK 57162-177 ANTHONY LOUIS 48400-019 NESLY LOUTE 62888-018 ELAINE LOVETT 49530-039 GEORGE LOWMASTER 32899-068 OMAR LOZA 09168-027 ROBERT LUSTYIK JR 91912-054 ELIJAH MACK 65368-037 ALONZO MACON JR 14323-078 ROSALINA MADRIGALES 11938-308 SERAFIN MAGALLON 70055-097 DON MAIGARI 65116-060 SILOMIGA MALAE 88956-022 JOSE MALDONADO-VILLAFANE 49404-069 DANIEL MALEY 15291-032 AHMAD MANN 26319-050 STEPHEN MANNESS 48609-074 MARIO MAREZ 80440-279 RICKY MARIANO 15955-041 KATHRYN MARKLE 55921-177 CHRISTY MARSHALL 54366-074 ANDRAY MARTIN 09601-041 LISA MARTIN 15886-028 HERBERT MARTIN 33656-057 GARRY MARTIN 26238-018 KEITH MARTIN 95629-280 CHARLIE MARTIN 03452-043 GERARDO MARTINEZ 44179-380 MARCOS MARTINEZ 14653-002 XAVIER MARTINEZ 76536-380 JOSE D MARTINEZ 52574-054 WILLIAM MARTINEZ 27147-016 RAMIRO MARTINEZ JR 09167-479 ALFONSO MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ 46754-008 CARLOS MATEO 67609-054 MAGGIE MATLOCK 14351-025 BRENT MAURSTAD 13076-059 STEPHEN MAYES 32672-074 CLARK MCALPIN 36962-034 RONDALE MCCANN 16276-032 MICHAEL MCCOY 32480-177 ALFONZA MCCOY 55563-056 WALLACE MCCREE III 08752-002 RICKEY MCCURRY 18061-074 ALEX MCDOWELL 17079-043 GLADSTONE MCDOWELL 12204-031 WILLIAM MCGEE 29299-179 MARDELL MCGEE 31023-044 TIMOTHY MCGINN 19470-052 JUSTIN MCGINNIS 90850-083 BRENDA MCGINNIS 75816-097 TIMOTHY MCINTOSH 70995-018 MICHAEL MCINTOSH 07958-029 LARRY MCKAY 10771-173 GREGORY MCKNIGHT 46755-039 BRIAN MCKYE 26802-064 MATTHEW MCMANUS 68250-066 DAVID MCMASTER 11853-059 PATRELLE MCNAIR 20907-043 TORRANZA MCNEAL 00868-120 MARLAN MCRAE 14632-040 JAMES MCREYNOLDS 09820-003 GINA MEDINA 03015-093 WILLIAM MEDLEY 39650-044 JASON MEDLYN 57015-056 TONY MEEKS 44256-074 HERZEL MEIRI 91160-054 RICHARD MELOCCARO 21683-047 ROLANDO MENCHACA 87199-280 MINERVA MENDEZ 48351-177 JESSE MENDOZA 05890-041 ELIZABETH MENDOZA 96954-079 ALEJANDRO MENDOZA JIMENEZ 06615-033 JEFFERY MICHELLI 27705-034 MICHAEL MIKESELL 11834-029 AMANDA MILBOURN 46327-044 SEYMOUR MILES 28370-055 HARRY MILES 17768-112 GEORGE MILLER 31622-076 STACY MILLER 42470-074 APRIL MILLER 23761-171 DAISY MILLER 00850-104 JERRY MILLER 15165-043 JACQUELINE MILLS 28918-009 GEARY MILLS 16878-078 ROBERT MINOR 04582-043 MICHAEL MINOR 31389-034 SCOTT MISERENDINO SR 84246-083 RUBEN MITCHELL 10954-023 TOBIAS MITCHELL 11573-039 WILLIAM MOATES JR 14264-010 MICHELLE MOBLEY 49753-177 MICHAELA MONCRIEF 57905-177 DANIEL MONSANTO LOPEZ 77708-054 JUAN MONTALVO 15669-479 ANDRE MOODY 09230-028 MARCUS MOODY 20413-043 JAMES MOON 15485-022 MEGAN MOORE 53369-074 JONAIR MOORE 36376-013 JAMES MOORE 19644-009 BRIAN MOORE 10903-028 JOE MOORER 58542-004 SAMANTHA MOORMAN 28087-078 DANNY MORA 17852-280 CHRISTIAN MORALES 15498-028 FRANK MORALES 46352-177 ERNESTO MORALES-CASTRO 39270-069 GARY MORELAND 20283-086 SABRENA MORGAN 26986-045 RODRIGUEZ MORGAN 63223-037 SONIA MORGAN 38103-068 ASHLEY MORRIS 52316-074 NATHANIEL MORRIS 27603-045 GLADSTONE MORRISON 47993-177 JACQUELINE MORRISON 47995-177 RUBIN MORROW 75859-112 RICHARD MOSELEY 31267-045 MICHAEL MOSES 82384-198 PHILISS MOSHER 72448-097 EDWARD MOSKOP 09159-025 DANNIE MOSLEY 18619-033 DOUGLAS MOSS 00806-120 KRISHNA MOTE 68377-067 TAMER MOUMEN 90928-083 MATTHEW MOWERY 26917-051 WALTER MUHAMMAD 76406-112 ALICIA MURFIELD 57381-177 MICHAEL MURPHY 15782-424 TIMOTHY MURPHY 43267-177 JOHN MURPHY-CORDERO 37950-069 DONALD MYERS 09139-028 RHONDA MYRICK 21831-032 MIYOSHIA NANCE 39117-177 ARTURO NATERA 71460-080 COLIN NATHANSON 29308-112 GUILLERMO NAVARRETE JR 61801-112 YAMIL NAVEDO-RAMIREZ 36027-069 CARLOS NAZARIO-LOPEZ 69924-018 JUAN NEGRETE 26585-380 JESUS NEGRON-ROSSY 43317-069 JAMES NEKVASIL JR 04317-027 DEXTER NELSON 11964-042 JONATHAN NELSON 34556-177 BENJAMIN NEWMAN 33313-045 JOHN NEWTON 30965-044 BRIAN NEWTON 60572-018 MANUEL NICASIO 83316-380 MATT NICKA 01952-122 DARYL NICKERSON 29444-057 SHARLEEN NICKLE 32717-064 SHERITA NICKS 85909-083 CHRISTOPHER NIETO 09256-122 ROBERT NIMOCKS 57045-039 MARK NIX 48352-074 GARY NOLEN 09762-062 GEORGE NOONAN 04248-036 RODRIGUEZ NORMAN 91419-083 LARRY NORQUIST 17917-273 KRISTIN NORRIS 22208-026 JOSE NUNEZ 43507-018 ADRIAN NUNEZ 65615-280 QUEREN-HAPUC OCHOA-ROMERO 75376-408 WILLIAM OGBONNA 93445-083 UCHECHI OHANAKA 13320-179 PATRICK OKROI 17044-273 MASON OLSON 17204-273 CHRISTOPHER OMIGIE 66007-019 RALPH O’NEAL III 18792-075 CHARLES O’NEIL 61036-004 JOSE ORELLANA MONTALVO 91380-083 FELIX ORTIZ-RODRIGUEZ 50607-069 HECTOR ORTIZ-TARAZON SR 68824-308 CHARLTON OSBOURNE 23630-055 OGIESOBA OSULA 44879-177 RUSSELL OTT 46191-424 CRAIG OTTESON 54711-177 DONALD OVERFIELD 14030-067 CRUZ OVIEDO 16368-480 GAIL OWENS 55119-018 RACHEL PADGETT 20200-021 LISA PAGE 22267-026 MICHAEL PAHUTSKI 12411-058 CYNDY PALMA 63971-380 MYRNA PARCON 49681-177 THOMAS PARENTEAU 67736-061 RONALD PARHAM 30548-076 DARNELL PARKER 22081-016 WALIS PARRA-REYES 18260-021 BABUBHAI PATEL 46049-039 MANUELA PAVON 50607-177 SPENCER PAYNE 71685-066 JAMES PAYTON 03490-033 ROSA PAZOS CINGARI 60903-018 JUAN PECINA 97459-020 CAROL PEDERSON 77852-112 GEORGE PENA 67821-018 JULIO PENA 30941-379 KARON PEOPLES 63608-037 BERNARDO PEREZ 37097-086 LUZ PEREZ DEMARTINEZ 15968-049 WILLIAM PERRY 26474-077 ROBERT PERRY 09845-028 DAVID PERRY 30853-009 JOSE PERU 50110-177 DIONE PETITE 12611-003 SEAN PETRIE 55543-039 HUNG PHAN 56613-177 RODNEY PHELPS 21576-032 JENNIFER PHILLIPS 83099-080 SHAWANNA PHIPPS 33777-058 ONEIDA PICASSO 50205-177 NELSON PICHARD-REYES 65421-053 CLAUDIA PIEDRA 41545-479 JUAN PIMENTEL 51088-408 ERICK PINERO-ROBLES 50651-069 JOHN PIPKIN 64455-056 MATHIAS PIZANO 08586-030 RICHARD PLATO 72619-079 GREGORY PODLUCKY 30494-068 DUSTIN POE 34527-001 JULIEN POLK 24638-111 RAUL PORRAS-ACOSTA 10229-180 ROBERT PORTER 15875-075 KEVIN PORTIE 17127-035 ISHMI POWELL 69585-066 CLISTY PRATT 55423-177 MELISSA PRESTON 11892-480 JOAN PRICE 20402-021 JEREMIAH PRIDE JR 77002-061 DEVANTE PRIOLEAU 32563-171 EARL PRITCHARD 30421-076 HARRY PRITCHETT 42565-074 RON PRUITT 50015-039 ROBERTO PULIDO 76825-004 DAVID QUINTANA 15904-028 VICENTE QUIROZ 91208-308 RICHARD RACH III 14859-088 CHAD RAGIN 68352-004 SAIED RAMADAN 39093-083 HENRY RAMER 17787-032 LILLIANE RAMIREZ 69571-112 DAVID RAMIREZ 30333-279 ROBERT RAMSEUR 53900-177 EPHRAIM RAMSEY 08266-067 GREGORY RAND 38641-177 GENA RANDOLPH 32288-171 FLINT RATLIFF 16268-171 DEBRA RATLIFF 17546-280 JOHNNY READER 17905-078 VENTERIA REASON 13067-104 TAMIR REAVES 76735-066 DENISE REDMAN 27330-180 DARA REDMOND 17862-029 JOSEPH REEDER-SHAW 56147-039 DAVID REESE 52139-066 FREDERICK REEVES 25040-009 ZENAIDO RENTERIA JR 69119-112 SARAH REYES 05783-095 MAYRA REYES 57582-177 CRYSTAL REYES 24740-280 DILEAN REYES-RIVERA 39927-069 MARQUIS REYNOLDS 67705-060 APRIL RICE 18201-026 GALLOWAY RICH III 71714-019 RONALD RICHARD JR 02381-095 MICHAEL RICHARDSON 70991-019 ROGER RICHARDSON 08602-028 KIKO RICHMOND 85556-083 JENNIFER RICHMOND 98686-379 THOMAS RILEY 24186-044 JAMES RISHER 19358-018 TOBIAS RITESMAN 17361-273 LUIS RIVAS 48463-004 PABLO RIVERA 05914-122 JULIO RIVERA 70625-097 LUIS RIVERA-PARES 49671-069 MICHAEL RIVERS 82085-053 GERALD ROBERSON 17546-021 ONEAL ROBERTS 64117-053 DJAMIL ROBERTS 15965-028 LENA ROBERTS 51332-074 ANTHONY ROBERTS 57884-177 QUINCY ROBERTS 15621-040 STEVEN ROBINSON 11916-087 MARIA ROBLES 44739-013 RANDY ROCKHOLT 14025-027 CYNTHIA RODRIGUEZ 28803-031 JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ 15791-379 RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ 95341-380 MARIO RODRIGUEZ 52813-180 STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ 49750-177 RUBEN RODRIGUEZ JR 20243-480 JOE RODRIGUEZ 10610-179 ALLAN RODRIGUEZ-CRISPIN 44365-069 CLARA RODRIGUEZ-IZNAGA 15866-032 STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ-VERDUGO 66055-408 BUFORD ROGERS 01869-027 ALFONIZA ROGERS 09823-003 KENNETH ROGERS 18196-104 JEREMIAH ROGERS 96309-020 JOHN ROGERS 21111-045 JOSEPH ROHE JR 17004-003 OMAR ROJAS 57547-379 BARBARA ROJAS 14438-104 BLANCA ROJO 27546-045 ANSWAR ROLLINS JR 07333-025 ROSA ROMAN 27787-180 JUAN ROMAN-POLANCO 75699-067 RICHARD ROSA 20126-006 FRANCISCO ROSALES 59027-280 HECTOR ROSARIO-RIVERA 39556-069 EVELIO ROSARIO-ROSADO 49761-069 CHRISTOPHER ROSE 14090-179 ROGER ROUSSEAU 03652-104 MICHAEL ROYAL 51341-074 HENRY ROYER 25268-111 DONACIANO RUBALCABA-MIJAREZ 78316-380 SHAWNA RUBY 18777-030 MICHAEL RUDDELL 55997-177 ANTHONIO RUEDA-AYALA 19862-111 BRENDA RUEHLOW 17543-029 FERDINAND RUIZ 59030-066 ANTONIO RUIZ 61667-004 MARIBEL RUIZ 26302-078 WILLIAM RUNION 54165-074 MEERA SACHDEVA 16240-043 ISIAH SADLER 89404-053 JUSTIN SAIN 53137-074 SUSAN SALANE 37270-034 WILLIAM SALES SR 15035-056 SANTOS SALINAS 58320-380 SANTA SALINAS 71389-479 SANTIAGO SALINAS 11962-018 GARTH SALKEY 86171-083 GREGORY SALLEE 19573-033 RANDON SALLIS 04416-063 BARRON SALTER 14237-003 MICHAEL SAMANIEGO 35329-177 ALLYSSA SAMM 31619-045 JAIME SANCHEZ 06704-104 MAGGIE SANDERS 33230-058 PAUL SANDERSFELD 17512-273 BERNARDO SANTANA 50816-039 JOHN SANTOS 70462-054 RAFAEL SANTOS 26932-050 BENITO SARABIA 64868-079 DALTON SARGENT 21769-026 ARNULFO SAUCEDA 55692-177 CARLTON SAYERS 26948-078 MANUELE SCATA 96802-038 JOSEPH SCHABOW 19892-033 DAVID SCHAFFER 46423-044 MICHAEL SCHLAGER 66734-066 JAMES SCHNEIDER 16646-104 ANGLE SCHUEG 72344-067 PHILLIP SCOTT 31131-001 DARRYL SCOTT 62361-037 RANDALL SCOTT 57796-019 ZACHARY SCRUGGS 16320-028 TIMOTHY SEABURY 11910-003 CLAY SEALS JR 52544-074 JOANNE SEELEY 42801-177 RONNIE SEGER 14631-010 JOSE SEGOVIA 35342-080 GARY SELLERS 15994-028 JAYMIE SELLERS 46028-177 CESAR SEQUEN RODRIGUEZ 67973-018 RALPH SERGO 15541-104 JUAN SERRANO-NIEVES 50078-069 MANUEL SERRATA 19425-179 SUSANA SERRATO 16246-059 NEVIN SHAPIRO 61311-050 KINZEY SHAW 15956-059 ASHLEE SHAW 00255-120 RICHARD SHAW 56956-019 JOSEPH SHAYOTA 50260-298 MAQUEL SHELBY 20067-035 CURTIS SHELL 16837-043 SCOTT SHELLEY 07195-509 BROCK SHELLMAN 16958-027 JOSEPH SHERESHEVSKY 35857-054 SAFARA SHORTMAN 17107-046 JONATHAN SHOUCAIR 21591-112 KENNETH SHOULDERS 47293-424 ANTONIO SHUFFORD 19657-056 RICKY SHULL 13572-025 CRISTIAN SIBERIO-RIVERA 76037-066 RACHEL SIDERS 68023-097 ERIC SIERRA 59046-066 TIMOTHY SIMMONS 15682-002 EVONNE SIMMS 58983-177 TEDDY SIMS 07449-104 GEMAL SINGLETON 71034-050 CHERYL SINGLETON 69550-019 DUANE SLADE 36995-280 JERIEL SLAY 28305-055 ROCKY SLOAN 17722-029 RUDOLPH SMALL 64572-060 CORDNEY SMITH 11899-030 EUGENE SMITH III 54978-039 PATRICK SMITH 63919-037 DUSTIN SMITH 35801-001 KEVIN SMITH 30323-076 CHRISTINA SMITH 70918-019 JOHN SMITH 08708-028 WILLIE SMITH III 97911-020 PATRICIA SMITH SLEDGE 63764-112 JAMES SNOWDEN III 24803-171 BELKIS SOCA-FERNANDEZ 67590-018 ABDEL SOLIMAN 67808-053 KENNETH SOLOMAN SR 61113-018 CURTIS SOMOZA 43619-112 EGLAEL SOTO 27615-078 SUHEIDY SOTO-CONCEPCION 72848-067 ADRIANO SOTOMAYOR 19312-050 MARK SPANGLER 42280-086 JASMINE SPENCE 54863-177 STEVEN SPENCER 23545-055 KELLY SPINKS REBECCA SPINLER 15730-028 19680-023 COLIN SPOTTED ELK 10049-273 DEON STEAVE 33806-068 ERICA STEFFENS 49497-048 SHANE STEIGER 32746-177 SHAWNELL STENGEL 29509-031 EVERT STEPHEN 03103-104 MATT STEWART 42018-039 JAMES STEWART-CARRASQUILLO 49767-069 CYNTHIA STIGER 44137-177 DAVID STOCKS 70935-019 CLINTON STOWERS 70075-019 SHALIEK STROMAN 72372-067 KENYA STRONG 69530-018 RODERICK STRONG 14725-171 MICHAEL SUBLETT 15853-028 MARCUS SULLIVAN 18239-026 DUSTIN SULLIVAN 17459-030 CHRISTOPHER SWARTZ 24404-052 PAMELA TABATT 41795-044 TERRY TAKIMOTO 55462-048 TERRENCE TALIFERRO 11362-026 SALVADOR TAMAYO JR 69589-280 AYLWIN TAN 99187-198 EVERETT TARR 11305-028 STEVEN TAYLOR 26276-086 BARRY TAYLOR 32452-058 QUINCY TAYLOR 63093-037 OMAR TEAGLE 60508-066 KEELEON TENNARD 73012-279 BRADLEY THAYER 16800-273 AMBER THIELE 40256-044 JACKIE THIELEN 18774-030 MICHAEL THOMAS 17431-027 CRYSTAL THOMAS 27832-078 LEROY THOMAS 15993-028 JAYCIE THOMAS 20827-043 DAMIEN THOMAS 58328-037 DEBORAH THOMAS 20033-104 TARA THOMASON 33906-171 DANNY THOMPSON 25582-076 THERON THOMPSON 51081-056 DONALD THOMPSON 25611-509 WILLIAM THOMPSON 66065-056 QUENTIN THOMPSON 26134-044 GREGORY THOMPSON 21460-043 DEVON THOMPSON 64549-037 SHAHEED THOMPSON 83286-004 DIANE THOMSEN 17293-273 MURRAY TODD 66088-056 STEVEN TOMERSHEA 10489-084 DAVID TONEY 69707-066 TONYA TOPEL 32708-045 ROBERT TORRES 64789-056 PATRICIA TORRES 83827-380 OLGA TORRES-SOREANO 60120-180 CARLTON TOWNS 51382-039 ERIC TOWNSEND 00875-120 MILLICENT TRAYLOR 54745-039 RANDALL TREADWELL 94385-198 RAMIRO TREVIZO-GRANILLO 42020-051 DALTON TRUAX 15179-010 JAVIER TRUJILLO 80563-298 MICHELLE TRUONG 69235-097 EMMITT TUCKER 19752-085 ANDREW TUCKER-MORENO 16605-029 CRYSTAL TUNNING 96989-004 ANGELICA TUPPER 15417-033 JAMES TUREK 14810-032 TORRENCE TURNER 26581-009 JAMES TURNER 14154-002 TIMOTHY TYSON JR 88269-020 CARRIE TYSON 12126-056 MICHAEL URBAN 55560-177 BALMORE URBANO 47582-424 KAVEH VAHEDI 62844-112 MOSES VALDEZ 31389-064 ERIC VALDEZ 31390-064 SIGIFREDO VALDEZ 31392-064 GABRIELLA VALDEZ 30064-047 JOSE VALDEZ 90547-380 JESSICA VAN DYKE 50378-044 CHARLES VANATTA 12652-028 WILLIAM VANATTI 17511-029 CRYSTAL VARA 89830-380 ALAN VARGAS-GALLEGOS 75863-408 GOODWIN VARGAS-GONZALEZ 46602-069 THOMAS VASCONCELLOS 09310-122 JUSTIN VASEY 18208-030 JESUS VAZQUEZ 14275-018 ALFONZ VEI 16191-049 SANTIAGO VELIZ 50003-177 FRANK VENNES JR 05123-059 DAVID VIGIL 75930-097 FRANK VILLA 06717-196 KEITH VINSON 27369-058 JASON VOTROBEK 62966-019 JOHN WAKEFIELD 15428-002 SALVADOR WALKER 67515-098 TIFFANY WALLACE 26333-075 NANCY WARD 23259-077 JAMES WARD 54604-074 LAUREN WARD 00802-120 JAZZMAN WARREN 19736-033 LEE WATKINS 19768-035 CLARENCE WATSON JR 19125-033 JAY WATSON 46768-177 EDWIN WATSON 37363-034 TERESA WATSON 31981-064 ROBERT WATSON 72972-279 KURT WAYNE 39857-177 GREGORY WEBB 47129-424 BOBBY WELLS 49355-048 PERRY WELLS 86769-054 DAVID WELLS 53664-074 MICHAEL WELLS 26621-044 KIM WESLEY 88707-020 DENNIS WESTBROOK 21560-045 JOHNNY WHITE 45312-177 AUNDRAY WHITE 76026-054 CANDACE WHITE 91235-083 TIMOTHY WHITE 19254-097 DEMOND WHITE 46461-074 LAWRENCE WHITE II 33927-057 TRAVIS WHITE 73171-279 CHARLES WHITE 40355-424 TONY WHITE EVERETTE 65417-056 DARIUS WILLIAM 27904-078 REBECCA WILLIAMS 21580-084 DAVID WILLIAMS 56324-177 ROBIN WILLIAMS 59010-177 TRACY WILLIAMS 69527-018 JERMAINE WILLIAMS 35374-068 DAVID WILLIAMS 43076-039 CIARA WILLIAMS 27560-078 CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS 51600-074 LAMONT WILLIAMS 48343-066 LAVELL WILLIAMS 08665-030 GARY WILLIAMS 21195-032 STEVEN WILLIAMS 91120-054 BETTYE WILLIAMS 92623-083 DEREK WILLIAMS 35289-054 HERMAN WILLIAMS 09877-021 ANTHONY WILLIAMS 71167-019 OCTAVIUS WILLIAMS 49841-177 DION WILLIAMS 80352-083 JOSEPH WILLIAMS 01947-017 AARON WILLIAMS 40727-424 DONNA WILLIAMS 14756-010 EARL WILLIAMS JR 11386-089 JDONTA WILLIAMS 24459-009 FREDRICK WILLIAMS 21106-017 SHAWN WILLIAMS 59172-018 AALIYAH WILLIAMSON 20561-043 KNOGS WILLS 27741-078 ALDEN WILSON 16326-046 JOHN WILSON 57046-018 RICHARD WIMBLEY 31515-074 PEDRO WIPP-KELLEY 44289-069 CHRISTOPHER WOOD 18155-040 ERIN WOODS 20701-043 MARSHANE WOODS 20398-074 RASHAD WOODSIDE 01607-104 AMBER WORRELL 84297-408 PEGGY WORTHINGTON 18407-030 CHARLES WYATT 34961-001 CHRISTOPHER YEAGLEY 85126-054 JEFFREY YOHAI 75866-112 SHALEI YOUNG 19535-023 JOSHUA YOUNG 16029-059 LISA YRDANOFF 56282-177 JOSE ZAVALA 07151-017 CALVIN ZEIGLER 19490-052 MIKHAIL ZEMLYANSKY 66544-054 EDWARD ZINNER 48591-066 PERLA ZUNIGA 28160-379 ENRIQUE ZUNIGA 17910-030