Clemency Recipient List
Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is granting clemency consisting of 39 pardons and 1,499 commutations.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is pardoning the following 39 individuals:
NINA SIMONA ALLEN – Harvest, Alabama
Nina Simona Allen is a 49-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Allen returned to school to earn a post-baccalaureate degree and two master’s degrees. She now works in the field of education. Ms. Allen strengthens her community by volunteering at a local soup kitchen and at a nursing home. Ms. Allen is described by people who know her as a dependable, hardworking woman of integrity.
KELSIE LYNN BECKLIN – Falcon Heights, Minnesota
Kelsie Lynn Becklin is a 38-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 21. After successfully serving her sentence, Ms. Becklin has furthered her education and recently completed a Ph.D. program. In addition to her graduate program research and academic writing, Ms. Becklin mentors previously incarcerated individuals who also seek to pursue higher education. She is also an active volunteer in her community. Friends and professors attest to her work ethic, dedication, and genuine care for others.
DURAN ARTHUR BROWN – Cleveland, Ohio
Duran Arthur Brown is a 44-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. Brown received early termination of his probationary sentence and has advanced his education and maintained consistent employment in the field of education. Mr. Brown is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and during his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and several other medals and awards. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is described by colleagues as caring and compassionate.
NORMAN O’NEAL BROWN – Washington, DC
Norman O’Neal Brown is a 56-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent drug offenses when he was 22 years old. If Mr. Brown had been sentenced under current law and today’s sentencing practices, he likely would have received a shorter sentence. After serving over 20 years in prison, President Obama commuted his sentence in 2015. Since then, Mr. Brown has worked with several non-profit organizations, including those focused on rehabilitation, reentry, and justice-impacted youth. Mr. Brown volunteers at several national and community-based organizations that help support incarcerated and formerly-incarcerated people and serves as a board member for a non-profit dedicated to sentencing reform. Family members and colleagues describe Mr. Brown as a man of grace and integrity and an exceptional human being.
ARTHUR LAWRENCE BYRD – Clinton, Maryland Arthur Lawrence Byrd is a 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at the age of 23. In the years since, Mr. Byrd has been employed as an equipment operator, where he has received various certificates in recognition and appreciation for his work and safety record. He is also active in his church community and contributes to the church’s coat drive and food pantry. People who know him attest to his willingness to help others, his work ethic, and his character.
SARAH JEAN CARLSON – Coon Rapids, Minnesota
Sarah Jean Carlson is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. She received early termination of her probationary sentence. Since then, she has furthered her education and worked in addiction counseling at a faith-based rehabilitation center. Ms. Carlson also volunteers in her local community and at her church. Community members emphasize that Ms. Carlson goes above and beyond to help as many people in crisis as possible.
BRANDON SERGIO CASTROFLAY – Alexandria, Virginia
Brandon Sergio Castroflay is a 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent, drug-related offenses at age 21. After successfully completing his sentence, Mr. Castroflay continued his career in the U.S. Army and then went on to work as a civilian for both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Castroflay received multiple awards related to his work. He also took night classes to earn a bachelor’s degree while also working full-time. Mr. Castroflay volunteers for several charitable organizations that support Gold Star families and wounded service members. Mr. Castroflay has been described as exceptionally hard working, dedicated, and trustworthy by those who know him.
ROSETTA JEAN DAVIS – Colville, Washington
Rosetta Jean Davis is a 60-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. After successfully serving her sentence, Ms. Davis has maintained steady employment, including by working as a peer supporter for those struggling with substance abuse. Colleagues, family, friends, and neighbors all speak highly of her, citing her hard work, dependability, and willingness to serve as an example of rehabilitation to those with criminal records or who are battling addiction.
STEVONI WELLS DOYLE – Santaquin, Utah
Stevoni Wells Doyle is a 47-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at the age of 24. After her conviction, she completed a master’s program and has worked as a licensed substance use disorder counselor. She volunteers in her community and fosters animals. Community members describe her as a great mentor and a person of integrity.
GREGORY S. EKMAN – Fountain Valley, California
Gregory S. Ekman is a 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense at the age of 25. After successfully serving his sentence, Mr. Ekman has maintained consistent employment and has engaged in extensive community service, including with a youth group and with his local church. Friends and associates uniformly praise his character, honesty, and dedication to family. During his U.S. Air Force service, Mr. Ekman received the Training Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Longevity Service Award.
SHANNAN RAE FAULKNER – Muldrow, Oklahoma Shannan Rae Faulkner is a 56-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. After successfully serving her sentence, she furthered her education and now works as a counselor and recovery coach with female trauma victims and people with disabilities. Ms. Faulkner also volunteers with organizations dedicated to preventing sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as with local charities. Colleagues attest to her inspirational character, her integrity, and the remarkable impact she makes on the lives of those she helps.
TRYNITHA FULTON – New Orleans, Louisiana
Trynitha Fulton is a 46-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses she committed when she was 23 years old. Since her conviction, she has earned a master’s degree and worked in the education field. Ms. Fulton also contributes to her community by coaching and volunteering, including for an organization that feeds homeless individuals. She also founded two non-profits dedicated to supporting and helping youth. Ms. Fulton has been described as someone who goes above and beyond for her community.
PAUL JOHN GARCIA – Las Vegas, New Mexico
Paul John Garcia is a 72-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent theft offenses. Since his conviction, he has maintained steady employment in the medical field. Mr. Garcia engages in community service, including with a charity supporting and mentoring youth. Mr. Garcia is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, where he received the National Defense Service Medal and other medals and awards. He is known for his extraordinary and compassionate delivery of patient care and his volunteerism.
KIM DOUGLAS HAMAN – Lima, Ohio
Kim Douglas Haman is a 75-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses. Mr. Haman is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War and earned awards, including the U.S. Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged. After his conviction, Mr. Haman worked at a vehicle parts production facility and retired after 16 years of service. Mr. Haman has gained the reputation of being an excellent handyman and a devoted family man who is sincere, honest, and hardworking.
SHERRANDA JANELL HARRIS – Norwalk, Connecticut Sherranda Janell Harris is a 43-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent drug offense when she was 24 years old. In the years since, Ms. Harris has maintained employment in the finance and real estate fields. Ms. Harris is an engaged parent and spends most of her free time with her child. She is also committed to her church and has taken care of fellow parishioners. Ms. Harris has been described as a role model for young women in her community.
TERENCE ANTHONY JACKSON – Seattle, Washington
Terence Anthony Jackson is a 36-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense he committed when he was 23 years old. If Mr. Jackson had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practices, he would have likely received a shorter sentence. In the years since his release, Mr. Jackson has worked in the legal industry and is pursuing a degree while he works full-time. In addition to studying, Mr. Jackson has volunteered in his community, including as a barber to children in need. He is described by those who know him as dependable and caring and as someone who always tries to help others.
EDWIN ALLEN JONES – Paducah, Kentucky
Edwin Allen Jones is a 60-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. Mr. Jones served in the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Captain before being honorably discharged. Since successfully completing his sentence, Mr. Jones has had a notable legal career. Mr. Jones also participates in local government and volunteers for addiction recovery groups. Mr. Jones is described by community members as thoughtful, forward thinking, and trustworthy.
JAMAL LEE KING – North Ridgeville, Ohio Jamal Lee King is a 53-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. King is a U.S. Army veteran. He received the National Defense Service Medal and several other awards before being honorably discharged. He received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since worked in various jobs. Mr. King contributes to his community through his church and by caring for his elderly neighbors. His community members describe him as trustworthy and honest.
JERRY DONALD MANNING – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin Jerry Donald Manning is a 70-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses. Mr. Manning received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since advanced his education and career in aviation. He is active in his community, coaching soccer, attending church, and serving as a bible study teacher. Mr. Manning is a veteran of the U.S. Army. While in service, he was awarded a medal during Operation Desert Storm, and was honorably discharged. Friends and colleagues attest to his character, describing him as a good, honest man and a great leader.
HONI LORI MOORE – Rock Springs, Wyoming
Honi Lori Moore is a 46-year-old woman who committed a non-violent drug offense when she was 19 years old. Since her release, she has maintained consistent employment in the mining industry and has furthered her education by earning certificates. Ms. Moore is a member of two charitable organizations and has provided critical support to individuals in need, including fire safety, rescue, and first aid. Friends, neighbors, and colleagues describe Ms. Moore as honest, courageous, trustworthy, and dependable.
EMILY GOOD NELSON – Indianapolis, Indiana
Emily Good Nelson is a 39-year-old woman who was convicted of non-violent drug offenses when she was 19 years old. Since her release, she completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and now works in the healthcare field. She has spoken publicly about drug use and has volunteered as a counselor at an in-patient psychiatric facility. She is described as kind, committed to recovery and helping others, and as someone with tremendous talent and ability.
DENITA NICOLE PARKER – Gaffney, South Carolina
Denita Nicole Parker is a 43-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense when she was in her 20s. Since her conviction, she has been a dedicated parent to her two children and works full-time. Ms. Parker also volunteers with a charitable organization delivering meals at least two to three times per month, organizes donations for the homeless, and buys holiday gifts for children in her community. She and her husband also started a program that feeds approximately 100 families. Friends, work associates, and neighbors describe Ms. Parker as law-abiding, trustworthy, dependable, and dedicated person.
MICHAEL GARY PELLETIER – Augusta, Maine
Michael Gary Pelletier is a 67-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. Pelletier served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 14 years on active duty, where he participated in more than 790 search and rescue operations and saved 32 lives. He also previously worked with the U.S. Secret Service and received several citations and awards for his meritorious service. He was honorably discharged and later served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. After his conviction, Mr. Pelletier worked for almost 20 years at a water treatment facility. He volunteered for his county HAZMAT team, assisting first responders at hazardous material spills, accidents, and natural disasters. Additionally, he has grown vegetables for a local soup kitchen and volunteered at an organization supporting wounded veterans and their families. Friends, colleagues, and those who know Mr. Pelletier describe him has honest, dependable, and committed to his country and community.
RUSSELL THOMAS PORTNER – Toutle, Washington
Russell Thomas Portner is a 74-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Mr. Portner served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after earning several decorations, including the Bronze Star. Since his conviction, he married, raised four children, operated a successful business, and developed a reputation for charitable generosity and community service. He is currently a member of several veterans organizations. Neighbors, business associates, and friends describe him as trustworthy, loyal, and as a respected businessperson.
NATHANIEL DAVID REED III – San Antonio, Texas Nathaniel David Reed III is a 46-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses at the age of 21. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years after his conviction, including many overseas deployments, and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant and earned numerous good conduct awards before retiring with an honorable discharge. Mr. Reed has volunteered for numerous causes benefitting both the U.S. Air Force and the civilian community, such as training local firefighters, teaching fire prevention in various settings, and organizing fire prevention weeks. He has also served as a certified sexual assault prevention and response advocate and has used his experience in overcoming the stigma of his conviction to help mentor fellow airmen. Friends, neighbors, and former U.S. Air Force colleagues consistently describe Mr. Reed as highly motivated, reliable, patient, family-oriented, trustworthy, patriotic, dependable, upstanding, honest, hardworking, and personable.
GARY MICHAEL ROBINSON – Redmond, Oregon
Gary Michael Robinson is a 70-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Mr. Robinson is a distinguished U.S. Army veteran. During his service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and other awards. He was honorably discharged and served as a reservist for several years. Since his conviction, he has built a successful firefighting and habitat preservation business. He volunteers in his community, gives regularly to charity, and is well-regarded by friends and associates. Mr. Robinson is described by those who know him as honest, trustworthy, and professional.
JOSE ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ – Coral Springs, Florida
Jose Antonio Rodriguez is a 55-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 26. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and received several medals and awards for his service, including the U.S. Navy Achievement Medal. Since his conviction, Mr. Rodriguez has started a family, committed himself to higher education, and has maintained employment in the medical field. Colleagues and friends describe Mr. Rodriguez as compassionate, empathetic, and dedicated to treating patients.
PATRICE CHANTE SELLERS – Bear, Delaware
Patrice Chante Sellers is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense when she was in her 20s. If Ms. Sellers had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practice, she likely would not have been prosecuted federally. Since her conviction, Ms. Sellers enrolled in school, earning multiple certifications and licenses. She gives back to her community by donating clothing and toiletries to a transitional housing program and offering encouragement to its residents. Community members describe Ms. Sellers as someone who goes above and beyond for others.
AUDREY DIANE SIMONE (AUDREY CLARK) – Prescott, Wisconsin
Audrey Diane Simon is a 63-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense. In the years since, Ms. Simon has worked in the field of addiction recovery and earned a bachelor’s degree and a permanent counseling license. She also contributes to her community through her church where she serves as a deacon and works in the church’s prison ministry. Community members describe her as inspirational, trustworthy, positive, and caring.
JAMES RUSSELL STIDD – Groveport, Ohio James Russell Stidd is a 79-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 20. After his conviction, he served in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He reenlisted and served another four years, including during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon being honorably discharged, Mr. Stidd worked as a contractor and as a road and park maintenance worker. He has participated in various charitable activities through his church and is a member of a disabled veterans organization. Mr. Stidd is described as a man of integrity and honor.
DIANA BAZAN VILLANUEVA – La Grange, Illinois
Diana Bazan Villanueva is a 51-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent drug offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Villanueva has been a dedicated mother to her children and has worked in payroll and accounts. Ms. Villanueva also regularly volunteers at school events, fundraisers, and annual autism-related charitable events. Friends and coworkers uniformly praise Ms. Villanueva and describe her as warm, reliable, and always eager to help.
LASHAWN MARRVINIA WALKER – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Lashawn Marrvinia Walker is a 51-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses in her 20s. Ms. Walker received early termination of her probationary sentence for her exemplary probation record. Since then, Ms. Walker has worked in the healthcare field, is an engaged parent, and regularly assists others in her community, including during the holidays when she helps serve dinner at a retirement home. People in her community describe Ms. Walker as caring, good-hearted, and responsible. They also note her willingness to meaningfully help others.
MIREYA AIMEE WALMSLEY – La Porte, Texas
Mireya Aimee Walmsley is a 57-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense at the age of 25. Since her conviction, she has earned an associate’s degree, a nursing license, and a bachelor’s degree. She has maintained steady employment in the healthcare field. Additionally, she has led emergency response teams during several natural disasters (including Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, and Harvey, and Tropical Storm Allison) and spearheaded vaccination efforts during the H1N1 epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. Her contributions to public health have been recognized on numerous occasions. She has been commended for her loyalty, integrity, compassion for people of all backgrounds, and is universally described as honest and steadfast in crisis.
KIMBERLY JO WARNER – Portville, New York
Kimberly Jo Warner is a 54-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Since her conviction, Ms. Warner earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and works in the healthcare field. She has volunteered at a non-profit that provides therapeutic services to veterans and first responders and serves as a mentor. She also participates in the Gold Star Wives Program and speaks at the local veterans organization meetings. Ms. Warner has been described as positive, empathetic, caring, and nurturing by those who know her.
JOHNNIE EARL WILLIAMS – Denver, Colorado
Johnnie Earl Williams is a 58-year-old man who was convicted of a non-violent offense. In the years since, Mr. Williams has worked as a criminal justice specialist and addiction counselor. He gives back to his community through volunteering and serving in his church. Mr. Williams has received many awards for his charitable work, including an award that honors individuals who work with young men of color. Community members describe Mr. Williams as honest, loyal, and compassionate.
SHAWNTE DOROTHEA WILLIAMS – Columbia, South Carolina
Shawnte Dorothea Williams is a 45-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Williams has been steadily employed in several fields. Ms. Williams is involved in her community, working in her church’s food pantry and serving as a greeter on Sunday mornings. Ms. Williams has been described by those who know her as a loyal and dependable community member.
LASHUNDRA TENNEAL WILSON – Arlington, Texas
Lashundra Tenneal Wilson is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense she committed when she was a teenager. In the years since, Ms. Wilson pursued her education and has worked in the healthcare field. Ms. Wilson gives back to the community by volunteering at community health fairs and raising funds for non-profit health organizations. Ms. Wilson has been praised for her work ethic, trustworthiness, and dependability by community members.
LORA NICOLE WOOD – Maxwell, Nevada
Lora Nicole Wood is a 39-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense when she was 19 years old. Since her release, Ms. Wood has maintained steady employment and is an engaged parent. She has spent time volunteering with animal welfare and canine therapy service organizations and has organized food drives and fundraisers. Ms. Wood has been praised her work ethic, devotion to her children, and volunteer endeavors.
JAMES EDGAR YARBROUGH – Arlington, Tennessee
James Edgar Yarbrough is a 79-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses. Mr. Yarbrough is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who earned a Purple Heart Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and over 10 other medals and awards throughout his service. He was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Captain. Since his conviction, he worked for a shipping company for nearly 30 years. Now retired, he spends much of his time volunteering and is active in his church. Mr. Yarbrough’s business acquaintances, neighbors, church members, and friends all reflect a consistent high level of regard for Mr. Yarbrough, commenting on his impressive civic engagement, good character, and generosity.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is commuting the sentences of the following 1,499 individuals:
