CBP officers seize 13 weapons, 26 magazines, 40 rounds of ammunition at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized a significant cache of weapons, magazines and ammunition during an outbound examination.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in both the inbound and outbound environment and that mission dedication resulted in a significant outbound weapons interception,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Seizures like these perfectly exemplify and illustrate CBP’s ongoing commitment in U.S. efforts to help secure our shared border with Mexico.”

Displayed on a table are 13 weapons, 26 magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry during an outbound examination.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Camino Real International Bridge when CBP officers conducting outbound examinations selected a 1998 Dodge for secondary inspection. Following a thorough examination that included use of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 13 weapons, 26 magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition hidden within the conveyance.

The weapons, ammunition and magazines were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

