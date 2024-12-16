Helibytes Sdn. Bhd. Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Helibytes Sdn Bhd, a leading managed service provider based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This partnership will help Helibytes’s clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Helibytes has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“We are excited to partner with EasyDMARC as an MSP to help organizations in Malaysia and Southeast Asia strengthen their email security ecosystem. By leveraging best practices, we aim to guide businesses in deploying essential email authentication protocols like BIMI and MTA-STS, bolstering existing email security, deliverability, and brand trust. With the support of local experts, we are committed to delivering solutions that protect against email threats and empower organizations to build resilience email communication with confidence, ” said Fariz Alli, Founder of Helibytes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Helibytes to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Helibytes

Founded in 2019, Helibytes delivers cutting-edge technology solutions in cybersecurity, IT infrastructure modernization, and enterprise applications for diverse businesses. We are dedicated to providing superior solutions and professional services, leveraging our in-house local expertise and hands-on experience for both domestic and international clients.

www.helibytes.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com



