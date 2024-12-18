Zypto & MoneyGram Launch Global Cash-USDC Stellar Conversions

Zypto Launches USDC-Cash Conversion Feature in the Company's Revolutionary Crypto App Zypto - Making crypto and blockchain payments easy USDC Stellar to Cash or Cash to USDC Stellar, with Zypto and MoneyGram

Zypto partners with MoneyGram to enable global cash-USDC (Stellar) conversions, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the blockchain economy.

We are very excited about this milestone, which represents an important step forward in our efforts to connect everyday cash transactions with the growing world of blockchain-based finance.” — Joe Parkin - Co-founder of Zypto

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zypto is delighted to announce the successful launch of MoneyGram Access on its defi crypto app , marking the first phase of a key partnership with MoneyGram International Inc. (“MoneyGram”) and the Stellar Development Foundation. This development allows users to easily convert cash into USDC on Stellar, and vice versa, at participating MoneyGram locations worldwide.Zypto’s integration delivers a straightforward, reliable way for individuals to move between traditional currencies and USDC on the Stellar blockchain. By handling the technical details behind the scenes, Zypto makes it simple for anyone—from experienced users to newcomers—to conduct transactions that bridge familiar financial tools and new blockchain-based resources.“We are very excited about this milestone, which represents an important step forward in our efforts to connect everyday cash transactions with the growing world of blockchain-based finance,” said Joe Parkin, Co-Founder at Zypto. “Our cooperation with MoneyGram and the Stellar team to allow people around the world to access USDC on Stellar or convert it to local physical currency provides one of the simplest ways for users to move assets between the blockchain and cash economies. All without any banks involved! No bank? No problem!”In recent months, Zypto has continued to broaden its scope and refine its services. Their mobile platform has expanded its range of supported networks, introduced reloadable crypto-funded cards on its app, and has even begun to roll out crypto bill payment solutions in more regions such as India, Pakistan and Malaysia, complementing the existing service for USA and Mexico. Even more countries are expected in the very near future. All these new options, along with the MoneyGram Access integration, are accessible through the Zypto App or on Zypto.com.Zypto’s user base continues to grow as its referral program gains pace. Users of their app report great cashback in the Rewards Hub, with holders of $Zypto token getting boosters and enjoying collecting daily rewards in Zyptopia.About ZyptoBy focusing on ease of use, dependable partnerships, and thoughtful innovation, Zypto supports individuals and businesses as they explore the new financial and practical possibilities of blockchain-based assets.

Zypto x MoneyGram x Stellar - Global USDC to Cash Service | #crypto #cryptocurrency #blockchain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.