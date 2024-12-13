Industrial Automation Market Surging to $443.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by 8.7% CAGR | Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG

Industrial Automation Market growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Industrial Automation Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Hardware (Industrial Sensors, Machine Vision Systems, Field Instruments, Industrial Robots, Human machine Interface, Industrial PCs, Others), By Software Type (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition, Programmable Logic Controller, Distributed Control System, Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Safety, Plant Asset Management), By Industry Vertical (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Food and Bevarages, Chemicals, Energy and Power, Metal and Mining, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031." According to the report, the global industrial automation industry generated $196.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $443.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17518 Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes. For instance, automation include higher production rates and increased productivity, more efficient use of materials, better product quality, improved safety, shorter workweeks for labor, and reduced factory lead times. Furthermore, the major factor driving th industrial automation market trends emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products and increasing adoption of digital techniques and AR technologies in manufacturing is driving the growth of industrial automation market. Moreover, growing demand for Industrial IoT are boosting the industrial automation market size. However, significant initial capital investments and re-investments and lack of technical proficiency and lack of awareness for maintenance. are hampering the industrial automation market growth. On the contrary, increased demand for safety compliance automation solutions expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the sensor data analytics market forecast.Depending on hardware, the industrial sensors hold the largest industrial automation market share as it allows to detect, analyze, measure and process various changes in the production sites. However, industrial robots are expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period as it helps to handle industrial processes and machinery, replacing manual labor and improving efficiency, speed, quality, and performance.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By component, the software segment accounted for the largest industrial automation market share in 2021.By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment generated the highest revenue of the industrial automation market forecast in 2021.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏Based on component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global industrial automation market. This is due to processing and analysis of massive amount of data generated by an organization and conversion to actionable insights that provides operational benefits and outcomes. However, the hardware segment is projected to lead in terms of revenue by 2031. On the other hand, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to reduction in time and costs associated with optimization of systems in the initial phase of deployment.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17518 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on hardware, the industrial sensors segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global industrial automation market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements such as development of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). However, the industrial robots segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in demand for automation and rapid growth in industrialization.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fifth of the global industrial automation industry, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to carrying out a variety of tasks including painting, welding, finishing, and assembly. However, the healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to application in collection and storage of the patient information such as heart rate, blood pressure and temperature.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global industrial automation market. This is due to high spending on data analytics and data processing solutions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in digital and economic transformation in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Emerson Electric Co.
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Yocogawa Electric Corporation
Omron Corpporation
Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
Fanuc Corporation
WIKA USA
Dwyer Instruments, LLC
Stratasys
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Honeywell International, Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
General Electric
Adisra
Fizyr 