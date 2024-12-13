Vultura by Vincent Ifrah Wins Iron in A' Watch Design Awards

Vultura

Innovative Vultura Watch Design by Vincent Ifrah Receives Prestigious Iron A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of watch design, has announced Vultura by Vincent Ifrah as a winner of the Iron A' Watch Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Vultura's groundbreaking design within the watch industry, positioning it as a notable achievement in the field.The Vultura watch design's victory in the A' Watch Design Awards is not only a triumph for Vincent Ifrah but also holds relevance for the entire watch industry and its customers. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, Vultura showcases the practical benefits of innovative watch design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and creativity.What sets Vultura apart is its extraordinary watch shape and futuristic aesthetic that exposes the vulva by highlighting the invisible part of the clitoris. The clitoris is shaped as a crown, while the dial reveals the inside of the vulva with visible, prominent, and asymmetrical vulval lips. This unique design challenges traditional depictions of the vulva, welcoming users to the modern era where Vultura leads the future journey.The recognition of Vultura by the A' Watch Design Awards serves as motivation for Vincent Ifrah and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This win may inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of watch design, fostering creativity and pushing boundaries within the industry.Vultura was designed by a talented team including Cecilie Bluthardt, who contributed the digital illustration artwork "Colorful Vulvae" that inspired the design, Ellebasi Gebhardt, the creator of the "Clitlets" sculptures that also influenced the watch, and Vincent Ifrah, the founder of Nepto and the driving force behind the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Vultura watch design at:About Vincent IfrahVincent Ifrah's fascination for creativity linked to technique and technology, combined with his passion for art and functional aesthetics, led him to create NEPTO, a company oriented towards product design. His inspirations and ideas are intimately linked to his family origins and his life in Berlin. Growing up in a family business focused on motorbike mechanics and car design, Vincent inherited a love for the blend of aesthetics and technology, a taste for detail, and an appreciation for functionality and simplicity in design. These values, developed during his materials engineering training, are evident in the pure, light, thin, comfortable, and aesthetic NEPTO watches.About VulturaThe Vultura brand symbolizes equality, diversity, and acceptance among all individuals. Through its public presence and products, Vultura aims to raise awareness of social issues against discrimination. At the core of the Vultura Watch lies an abstract representation of the sexual organ, serving as a powerful reminder of the diversity that exists among people. The watch's case, designed in the shape of a vulva, merges the concept of time with the essence of humanity, showcasing Vultura's commitment to celebrating inclusivity and embracing the beauty of diversity.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award designation is an important achievement, showcasing the skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity of the designers. Winning designs are expected to be highly-regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices, demonstrate competent technical characteristics, and provide quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Watch Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior watch designs. Organized annually since 2008, the award invites entries from celebrated watch designers, pioneering design agencies, fashion houses, companies, watch manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, watch industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates the entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this esteemed award, designers and brands gain global recognition, share their creativity, and contribute to advancing the watch industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by showcasing and inspiring remarkable achievements in watch design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at: https://watch-award.com

