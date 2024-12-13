2024 New York Photography Awards Reveals Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2024 New York Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2024 New York Photographer of the Year (Professional) - The Volcano Eye by Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson 2024 New York Photographer of the Year (Amateur) - Imprint of a Giant by Nicholas Holton

The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly announces the winners of the 2024 New York Photography Awards.

The winners of this year’s New York Photography Awards remind us of the power of photography to connect people globally.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly announces the winners of the 2024 New York Photography Awards. This global competition recognizes outstanding photographers worldwide, honoring their creative vision and dedication to capturing impactful moments through photography.

This year, the award received over 6,000 submissions from more than 55 countries, including the United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, Australia, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, United Arab Emirates, and more. This diverse participation highlights the competiton’s global reach and unique perspectives of photographers from around the world.

2024 New York Photographers of the Year

After meticulous evaluation of an exceptional pool of entries, Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson is awarded as the Professional Photographer of the Year for his breathtaking masterpiece, The Volcano Eye, winning $3,000 in cash prizes. In the Amateur/Student category, Nicholas Holton is awarded as Photographer of the Year for Imprint of a Giant securing a $2,000 cash prize.

1. Professional Photographer of the Year – The Volcano Eye by Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson (Iceland)

2. Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year – Imprint of a Giant by Nicholas Holton (Australia)

2024 Category Winners for the Year

The New York Photography Awards also proudly celebrates the Category Winners of the Year, a group of talented individuals recognized for their ability to tell powerful stories through remarkable shots. Each of these winners will receive a $100 cash prize in honor of their achievements.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. New York Photography – The Whirling Dance of the Sufi Lady Series by Osama Elolemy (United Arab Emirates)

2. Architecture Photography – Curves of Shadows and Light by Franco Casaccia (Germany)

3. Editorial Photography – Unheard Voices by ChinHo Shin (South Korea)

4. Fine Art Photography – ALL IN ONE by Sharon Huang (China)

5. Nature Photography – The mesmerizing beauty of the volcano by Oleg Rest (Czech Republic)

6. People Photography – Mundari Culture by Roberto Pazzi (Italy)

7. Special Photography – Under the stars by Quentin Doussaud (France)

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. New York Photography – The Breath of the Universe by YUKI YAMATANI (Japan)

2. Architecture Photography – No Title by Lucie Côté (Canada)

3. Editorial Photography – REPOSE by ELIZABETH STORMS (Canada)

4. Nature Photography – The heart of fire by Jose Miguel Picón Chimelis (Spain)

5. Special Photography – The Butterfly Effect by Hillary Greene-Pae (United States)

Kindly visit the New York Photography Awards’ official website to view the complete list of exceptional photographers: https://newyorkphotographyawards.com/.

“Photography has the extraordinary ability to tell stories that words often cannot,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This year’s entries offered a window into diverse cultures, experiences, and perspectives, reminding us of the connections we share as a global community. Each image reflects not just technical skill, but the courage and creativity to capture moments that were able to move the hearts of our jurors.”

Grand Jury Panel

The New York Photography Awards is honored to have a jury of expert photographers from around the globe. This year’s panel includes Nicholas Duers (United States), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Ryo Utsunomiya (Japan), Marine Foissey (France), Nader Bilgrami (Netherlands), and many others. Their expertise and dedication to the art of photography ensure that each submission is evaluated with professionalism and care, celebrating the excellence and storytelling behind every image.

“The winners of this year’s New York Photography Awards remind us of the power of photography to connect people globally,” said Thomas. “Each image recognized today reflects a perspective and a deep commitment. Their influence extends far beyond the award, inspiring all to see the world in a new way.”

As the New York Photography Awards concludes its global celebration for 2024, the spotlight also turns to the 2025 MUSE Photography Awards. Celebrating a remarkable 10 years of MUSE, this milestone continues to honor photographers who turn emotions and stories into creative masterpieces. For more information, please visit the website here: https://musephotographyawards.com/.

About New York Photography Awards

The New York Photography Awards program honors and recognizes outstanding photographers worldwide, who share their vision with the world, through the lenses that portray the beauty of immutable reality. The competition aims to celebrate the most exceptional photos, as well as promoting a new generation of photographers on a global scale.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

