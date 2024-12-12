Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Western North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today honored North Carolinians in western North Carolina with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are distributed to honor people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians. Today’s recipients were honored with a focus on people who have been helping their communities recover and rebuild following Hurricane Helene’s devastation.

Recipients in western North Carolina area:

Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker

“When disaster strikes, we look to our first responders for help and guidance,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Chief Parker and his department stepped up immediately for their Black Mountain community and I am grateful for his leadership in these times.”

“After an adult lifetime of service, I have never been more challenged, exhausted, overwhelmed, and blessed all at the same time,” said Chief Steve Parker. “Working in a field that allows me to help save lives, collaborate with incredible teammates, and witness the strength of humanity and compassion firsthand has been a profound experience. Despite the sorrow brought by Tropical Storm Helene, the resilience and kindness I’ve witnessed have filled me with hope and joy. I’ve never been prouder of my staff, and this award is a pure reflection of them, not me.”

Chief Steven Parker leads the Black Mountain Police Department.

Black Mountain Fire Chief John Coffey

“Chief Coffey is a shining example of what it means to be Black Mountain Strong,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He and his incredible team of heroes were on the ground since day one helping people to safety.”

Chief John Coffey leads the Black Mountain Fire Department.

Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard

“Sheriff Hilliard and his team worked around the clock after the hurricane to respond to calls and help the people of Yancey County,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He and his team saved lives and helped their neighbors navigate a difficult time.”

“I am truly humbled to receive the Dogwood Award,” said Sheriff Shane Hilliard. “It is such an honor to serve as Sheriff to the extraordinary citizens of Yancey County.”

Sheriff Shane Hilliard leads the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Hampton

“Danny and his team lead with compassion and community,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Because of his efforts, more people are able to take steps to successfully reintegrate into their communities – which makes our state stronger.”

“Every day of every month of every year, people who have faced incarceration are returning into our communities,” said Danny Hampton. “When you help people who have faced incarceration work and walk out change within their lives, you impact change not just within their lives, but the lives of their families and of our communities as a whole for generations to come. I am so honored to receive this award not just for myself, but on behalf of everyone at Freedom Life who work tirelessly to serve the life transformational needs of justice involved individuals within our communities.”

Danny Hampton is chaplain and executive director of Freedom Life Ministries.

Biltmore

“Biltmore is an Asheville institution,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It’s been a beacon of hope and economic engine for the community, and I am grateful for its generous donations to help recovery efforts.”

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support shown to our community and for the dedication of our first responders, utility workers, and volunteers,” said Bill Cecil, president and CEO of Biltmore. “Due to that dedication, we are grateful to be welcoming guests to this region and remain committed to being part of Asheville’s strong recovery.”

Biltmore is a national historic landmark in Asheville.

Ashley Galleher, ZRC Skate

“When I met Ashley shortly after the Hurricane struck, I was blown away by her dedication and passion,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She is an innovator who transformed her entire skatepark business into a donation center to help others.”

“Although the nomination for a Dogwood Award is a high honor, the real honor comes from being able to serve my community and state in our time of need,” said Ashley Galleher. “The sense of pride I have felt the last few months is difficult to describe. My deepest hope is that we never, ever forget how good it feels to work together.”

Ashley Galleher is founder and owner of the Zionville Ramp Company.

Ashley Cook & Freddy Carpenter

“Ashley and Freddy were a glimmer of light in a very dark time for the town of Minneapolis,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Their quick action to help their neighbors saved lives, and I am grateful to know there are people like them in our state.”

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Dogwood Award from Governor-elect Stein,” said Ashley Cook. “From the start, I have emphasized that this is not about me. While I am grateful for this recognition, my focus remains on the urgent needs of our community, as many have lost so much from Hurricane Helene.”

“I am very appreciative, though undeserving of this award,” said Freddy Carpenter. “I feel like I only did what anyone would do if they found themselves in our situation. I was raised by my mom, whom I dearly love and miss to always treat others the way I want to be treated, and this mindset has guided me throughout all the recovery efforts.”

Taylor Schenker

“As a graphic designer, Taylor understands the attachments we hold to photos,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “After looking through storm debris for photos for weeks, her Instagram page connected people back to their precious memories.”

“It’s a privilege to play a role in reuniting these important photo memories,” said Taylor Schenker. “I am proud of every moment of joy that the Photos from Helene project has created.”

Taylor Schenker is the owner of Schenker Creative Co. and runs the “Photos from Helene” Instagram account.

Detective Sam DeGrave

“We already ask a lot of our public safety officers, but Detective DeGrave went above and beyond the call of duty,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He used his detective skills to collect photos and lost items and return them to their rightful owner.”

“My thoughts and prayers will forever be with those who lost their lives or their loved ones during the historic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene,” said Detective Sam DeGrave. “I hope that my work was able to bring some peace, however small, to those who lost so much. I’d like to note, however, that my efforts were but a tiny fraction of the truly heroic response of hundreds, if not thousands, of first responders who put the needs of this community ahead of their own during a time of unprecedented crisis.”

Sam DeGrave is a detective with the Asheville Police Department.

Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts

“The Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts transformed the old high school in Lansing into a fully operational and impressive store,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The people in the community were able to get the supplies they needed without any questions or judgment.”

“Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts is incredibly grateful to Governor-Elect Josh Stein and the NC Attorney General’s office for including us in this year’s honors,” said Caroline Renfro, chair of the board. “In addition to our core mission of preserving and promoting the cultural arts and artisan trades of the Appalachian region, we are humbled to be able to serve as a hub for neighbors helping neighbors, empowering many North Carolinians who were impacted by Hurricane Helene to begin the long recovery process, supported by life-sustaining supplies and other resources.”

The Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts is a craft school focused on Appalachian culture.

WPTL

“After the Hurricane, many people were in the dark about what was happening around them,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The WPTL team provided a comforting and informative voice for the people of Canton in their time of uncertainty.”

“Local radio is uniquely woven into the fabric of our community, which became apparent when Hurricane Helene devastated WNC,” said WPTL owner Terryll Evans. “WPTL is honored to have served with local and state officials as a center for vital information and aid for our community.”

WPTL is a radio station in Canton.

Canton Chief of Police Scott Sluder

“Canton unfortunately is no stranger to having to navigate tough times,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Chief Sluder has been instrumental in moving Canton forward and helping people live safer and happier lives.”

“I am grateful to live and serve in the Town of Canton, and to work with the excellent men and women of the Canton Police Department and the Town of Canton Staff,” said Chief Scott Sluder. “Although our Town has faced great difficulty in the last few years, we, the whole Town Staff, strive daily to provide a safe place for our citizens and visitors.”

Chief Scott Sluder leads the Canton Police Department.

Chimney Rock Mayor Peter O’ Leary

“Mayor O’Leary personifies Chimney Rock’s resilience and optimism,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m confident that under his leadership, Chimney Rock will continue on its path to recovery.”

“It is an honor to represent the people of Chimney Rock Village,” said Mayor Peter O’ Leary. “This is a special place with a special future and I am grateful to be surrounded by beautiful nature and beautiful people who deserve this recognition for what they are accomplishing. Thank you and don’t forget us.”

Peter O’Leary is the mayor of Chimney Rock.

Lake Lure Mayor Carol Pritchett

“Mayor Pritchett and the town of Lake Lure are doggedly trying to get life back to normal as quickly as possible,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am grateful for their hard work.”

“It is my honor and privilege to work with the Lake Lure Town Council, Emergency Team and the town staff to guide our town through this disaster,” said Lake Lure Mayor Carol Pritchett. “We have enjoyed unparalleled support from our state and federal partners throughout the process.”

Carol Pritchett is the mayor of Lake Lure.

FizzEd

“FizzEd opened its doors and gave hot meals at no charge to first responders, linemen, and anyone else who was hungry,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I thank them for taking care of those who were taking care of others.”

“We are truly humbled and honored by this recognition,” said Mike and Amy Forrester, FizzEd owners. “As many others did in our community, we simply used the resources we had available to us in the best way we could to help our neighbors and keep our staff employed following Hurricane Helene.”

FizzEd is a restaurant in Boone.

Tommy Burleson

“Tommy Burleson is a sports legend, but now he’s a legend for another reason,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He’s been selling Christmas trees from an Avery County farm and donating all of his profits to organizations helping those in need. I’m grateful for his efforts and contributions.”

Tommy Burleson is a former N.C. state basketball star and is selling Christmas trees in Huntersville.

Jaclyn Kiger

“Jaclyn Kiger has been leading the team at Pisgah Legal Services providing legal assistance to people who need it,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Her team has helped more than 2,000 people in western North Carolina since Helene hit.”

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Dogwood Award and grateful to Attorney General Josh Stein for this recognition,” said Jaclyn Kiger. “This award reflects not just my work, but the dedication of Pisgah Legal Services’ entire team to ensuring safety, health, and justice for the people of Western North Carolina.”

Jaclyn Kiger is the chief operations officer at Pisgah Legal Services.

Boone Area Chamber of Commerce

“After Helene, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in helping Boone’s economy get back on its feet,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They understand that when our businesses and families succeed, our towns and cities thrive.”

“We quickly activated our team around key elements of our mission — supporting local businesses and providing stability for our early childhood partners and their families,” said Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “Along with our fellow Chambers of Commerce throughout the region, we will continue to prioritize advocacy efforts directed toward community stability as we work through long-term recovery from the storm.”

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce represents the business community in the Boone area.

Katie Button

“After Helene, Katie Button turned Cúrate into a hub to work with World Central Kitchen and prepare and distribute food to her neighbors,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She’s using her time and talents to help the community.”

“I’m incredibly honored to accept this award on behalf of Western North Carolina’s restaurants, businesses and employees who have jumped into action to support our community following Hurricane Helene,” said Katie Button. “I’ve been so inspired by each and every person in this community that quickly and eagerly stepped up to help one another and begin the rebuilding process.”

Katie Button is a five-times James Beard Foundation award nominee and founder of Asheville-based Cúrate.

Sugarloaf Elementary Principal Ashley Newcomer

“Principal Newcomer turned her school into a district-wide distribution site for families in need,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful for the work she does every day to help children and families.”

“I am truly humbled to receive the North Carolina Dogwood Award for supporting our community in its time of need,” said Principal Ashley Newcomer. “This recognition belongs to all those who, despite facing their own hardships, showed incredible strength, as well as to the many others from surrounding communities who offered their unwavering support.”

Ashley Newcomer is the principal at Sugarloaf Elementary School in Hendersonville.

Highland Brewing

“The team at Highland Brewing partnered with local nonprofits to help coordinate the delivery and storage of essential supplies, water, and law enforcement resources,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They took their 11-acre brewery and used nearly every bit of it to help others.”

“We are thrilled to receive this award and yet humbled because so many others did so much in response to the community’s needs,” said Oscar Wong, Highland Brewing Founder. “We accept this award with gratitude and on behalf of others, especially our first responders.”

Highland Brewing is a craft brewery in Asheville.

Danny Scalise

“Danny has been leading Burke County’s work to treat substance use disorder and opioid addiction as the public health crisis that it is,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “His leadership is helping people get and stay healthy.”

“I am deeply honored to receive the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award,” said Danny Scalise. “Public health is a team effort, and this recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of so many in Burke County and across North Carolina who are committed to creating safer, healthier, and more vibrant communities. I thank Attorney General Josh Stein for shining a light on the vital work happening in our state and for his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of North Carolinians.”

Danny Scalise is the health director of Burke County.

Derek Murphy

“Derek acted quickly during the hurricane to protect several at-risk school properties,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “His work has made it a little bit easier for children to get back to repaired schools and saved the taxpayers money.”

Derek Murphy is the director of facilities/maintenance/transportation for Yancey County and a member of the Pensacola Volunteer Fire Department.

Shane Dale

“Shane Dale worked round the clock to keep the water flowing to Burnsville families during Helene and its aftermath,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He helped ensure people had access to clean drinking water.”

Shane Dale is the public works director for Burnsville.

Ronnie Proffitt

“Volunteer firefighters stepped up in droves across the region to help with search and rescue and relief efforts after Helene, including Ronnie Proffitt,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to Ronnie and other volunteers who gave their time and skills to the West Yancey Fire Department.

Ronnie Proffit is a volunteer with the West Yancey Fire Department.

Amos McGregor

“Amos helped get building supplies into Marshall and the community of Rollins so people could begin to repair their homes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He helped people stay safe in their houses after the storm.”

Amos McGregor is a local builder in Marshall.

Matt and Morgen Yeakley

“Matt and Morgen helped coordinate and prioritize resources coming into Madison County, so that people and places with the greatest need could get assistance first,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful that they stepped in to help lead the recovery effort.”

“It’s been a privilege to work beside so many civic minded community members,” said Matt and Morgen Yeakley. “As awful as this natural disaster has been we have been amazed to see the power of people working together as one.”

Matt and Morgen Yeakley are residents of Madison County.

###