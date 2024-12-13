FWC approves changes to Marine Special Activity License program

At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved changes to improve the Marine Special Activity License (SAL) program licensing process, accommodate additional requested activities and update provisions to several license types.

These changes include:

General rule updates and clarifications to remove outdated and unnecessary language.

Removing the limit on the number of persons authorized to operate under an SAL.

Streamlining FWC Law Enforcement notification process.

Specify that a third-party contractor may only be authorized on Scientific Research, Education/Exhibition and Governmental Purpose SALs.

Rule changes to accommodate additional requested activities, including coral, oyster and seagrass restoration.

Extending maximum license periods for Scientific Research, Education/Exhibition and Aquaculture Broodstock Collection SALs.

Modifying eligibility requirements for Education/Exhibition, Aquaculture Broodstock Collection, and Stock Collection and Release SALs.

Repealing the Dredge SAL.

The rules governing the Marine SAL program are being updated in two phases. The changes approved by the FWC conclude Phase I. Staff plan to bring Phase II updates for the Marine SAL program before the Commission in 2025. We encourage all interested parties who would like additional changes to the SAL rule to submit recommendations for Phase II through MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or email them to Marine@MyFWC.com.

For more information, including the December 2024 Commission Meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings”.

For information on the current marine SAL program, visit MyFWC.com/License, click on “Saltwater Fishing Licenses” then “Other saltwater licenses and permits” and “Special Activity Licenses - Marine Species.”

