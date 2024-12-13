Submit Release
Civic engagement nonprofits say democracy needs support in between big elections. Do funders agree?

Despite what Democracy Fund said was widespread agreement that democracy is under threat, the organization found that many funders had no plans before September to help grantees prepare for the post-election environment.

