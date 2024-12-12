Governor Carney Announces Leadership Change at the Department of Transportation

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor Carney on Thursday announced that Secretary Nicole Majeski will step down later this month from her current role as the head of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) after thirteen years of service at the Department. Governor Carney has named Deputy Secretary Shanté Hastings as Acting Secretary, and she will take over the duties of the position beginning December 21, 2024.

“The Delaware Department of Transportation impacts every single resident and visitor in our state,” said Governor Carney. “Nicole has been a dedicated and effective public servant and a statewide and national leader in her field. I am grateful for her leadership in making much needed investments in our infrastructure and for spearheading efforts to keep Delawareans safer on our roadways. On a personal level, I’m thankful for her friendship and guidance during my time in public service. Shanté Hastings has been leading these efforts with Nicole, and I am confident she will do an excellent job as Acting Secretary.”

Governor John Carney named Majeski Acting Secretary of the department on November 1, 2020. Majeski was confirmed by the State Senate and sworn in as the 11th Secretary on January 13, 2021.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Secretary of DelDOT for the past four years. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity given to me by Governor Carney to serve in his Administration; to work with the dedicated employees of this department; and serve the citizens of our state,” said Secretary Majeski. “I have always said that DelDOT has the hardest working, most dedicated employees in all of state government. In my 13 years at the department, I have seen this dedication on display countless times. I am proud of the work we have accomplished to make our transportation system one that is safer, focuses on resiliency, considers all modes of transportation, and is improving the quality of life for those that live here.”