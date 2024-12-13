12/12/24 – LONG-AWAITED POHOIKI DREDGING TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2025

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

LONG-AWAITED POHOIKI DREDGING TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2025

Click on photo to view video

HONOLULU — A $9.2 million contract has been awarded to dredge Hawaiʻi Island’s lava-inundated Pohoiki Bay, which will bring relief to the boaters and fishers who have been unable to use the bay’s boat ramp since the eruption of Kīlauea volcano six and a half years ago.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) awarded the contract to Goodfellows Bros., as the lowest bidder on the project.

According to DOBOR engineer Finn McCall, “The dredging involves removal of accumulated lava debris to restore a wide entrance channel for the existing boat ramp.”

East Hawai‘i commercial and recreational boaters have been waiting for this news, as until the Pohoiki ramp is useable they’ve been forced to utilize the Wailoa Small Boat Harbor in Hilo which is about an hour’s drive away

DOBOR continues to work on acquiring all needed permits and anticipates dredging work will begin in February 2025, with an anticipated completion in November.

# # #

