4/4/25 – MAUI FISHER BUSTED FOR DRONE AND NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS

MAUI FISHER BUSTED FOR DRONE AND NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS

KEAWAKAPU BEACH, Maui – What started as a drug investigation led to possession charges, but also a fishing violation for 37-year-old Christopher Glavor of Kihei.

On Sunday, an officer from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) was contacted by Maui Police dispatch about an anonymous complaint of someone fishing using an unmanned drone.

The responding officer saw Glavor in possession of what appeared to be marijuana. The officer also observed drug paraphernalia in open view, on a table attached to Glavor’s chair. A glass bong, loose marijuana and in a clear glass jar and in a plastic package, and a yellow wax-like substance were taken as evidence. The substances in the packages and containers were field tested, and produced positive results for marijuana, hashish, and marijuana concentrate.

Glavor was arrested for Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the Second Degree and two charges of Promotion of a Harmful Drug in the Fourth Degree.

During his investigation the DOCARE officer spotted a drone lying in the sand. Glavor admitted to using the drone to cast his fishing line. He was cited for Possession or Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle On, In, or Near Marine Waters Prohibited.

Glavor was booked, posted $600 bail, and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Wailuku District Court on May 8.

