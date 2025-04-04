Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,131 in the last 365 days.

4/4/25 – MAUI FISHER BUSTED FOR DRONE AND NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS

Posted on Apr 4, 2025 in DOCARE, Main, News Releases, slider
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

MAUI FISHER BUSTED FOR DRONE AND NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS

KEAWAKAPU BEACH, Maui – What started as a drug investigation led to possession charges, but also a fishing violation for 37-year-old Christopher Glavor of Kihei.

On Sunday, an officer from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) was contacted by Maui Police dispatch about an anonymous complaint of someone fishing using an unmanned drone.

The responding officer saw Glavor in possession of what appeared to be marijuana. The officer also observed drug paraphernalia in open view, on a table attached to Glavor’s chair. A glass bong, loose marijuana and in a clear glass jar and in a plastic package, and a yellow wax-like substance were taken as evidence. The substances in the packages and containers were field tested, and produced positive results for marijuana, hashish, and marijuana concentrate.

Glavor was arrested for Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the Second Degree and two charges of Promotion of a Harmful Drug in the Fourth Degree

During his investigation the DOCARE officer spotted a drone lying in the sand. Glavor admitted to using the drone to cast his fishing line. He was cited for Possession or Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle On, In, or Near Marine Waters Prohibited.

Glavor was booked, posted $600 bail, and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Wailuku District Court on May 8. 

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video Courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Maui fishing and narcotics violations (April 1, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/y2cylmbsfa5rwnhew8wrq/ACHTfQdaKVaixGP0vwI1Vrg?rlkey=v0obgxbtpsqsaqr7dwcwdjcgc&st=jzs2mnpu&dl=0

 

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: Dlnr.comms@hawaii.gov

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

4/4/25 – MAUI FISHER BUSTED FOR DRONE AND NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more