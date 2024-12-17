Defensive Driving Program Normally Reserved for Corporates Now Available to All Australian Drivers

925 driving with Tabitha Ambrose

Road crashes impact Australians every day. A new Defensive Driving program for $149 could help reduce road trauma! Real world training for all Australians.

AUSTRALIA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Driving Australia is proud to announce the launch of 925 Driving, Australia’s most affordable defensive driving program designed to equip drivers with life-saving skills in a controlled and professional environment.

Creating safer drivers benefits all Australians and this new program gives access to professional training at a budget price. Every Australian driver should be able to handle an unforeseen emergency, and it could just save lives this festive season and beyond.

At just $149, the 925 Driving course provides drivers with the essential tools to handle emergency situations, avoid hazards, and drive defensively, all while ensuring a safer road experience for all.

925 Driving focuses on critical skills such as braking techniques and hazard avoidance, essential for every driver. Understanding the importance of attention, leaving space when following others, and how to handle dangerous situations can save lives.

“This short but impactful program is designed for drivers of all experience levels, offering them the chance to improve their ability to respond calmly and effectively in emergencies” said Performance Driving Australia’s managing director Mark Butcher.

Run at closed driver training facilities around Australia, the 925 Driving program ensures that drivers can learn in a safe and controlled environment, away from real-world traffic dangers. The course is led by friendly, professional driving coaches who have extensive experience in delivering training to corporate and government organisations across Australia.

“Our performance driving instructors provide a supportive and approachable learning experience, ensuring every participant feels confident and empowered behind the wheel. This is a great chance to gain some valuable experience with the guidance of driving instructors who are passionate about driving and road safety,” said Mark.

“By offering a high-quality program at an affordable price, we hope to make these essential skills available to a wider audience, ultimately saving lives and preventing crashes on Australian roads. Our industry has always targeted large organisations, but the normal Australian driver hasn’t really had access to quality training and we wanted to change that and make a bigger impact on road safety in Australia” said Mark.

In addition to the basic defensive driving program, Performance Driving Australia offers a full range of advanced programs for those seeking in-depth training, such as towing trailers and off-road driving. These specialised courses ensure that drivers can gain expertise in various environments, further enhancing their overall safety and driving skills.

Gift vouchers are also available, making 925 Driving an ideal gift for anyone looking to improve their driving ability or gain peace of mind on the road.

With thousands of corporate and government organisations already trusting Performance Driving Australia as their preferred training provider, 925 Driving is poised to become a game-changer in improving road safety nationwide.

For more information or to book a course or to see a video of the program in action, visit www.925driving.au.

About Performance Driving Australia

Performance Driving Australia is Australia’s leading provider of professional driving courses, offering tailored training programs for individuals, corporate organisations, and government departments. With decades of experience in delivering top-tier driver education, Performance Driving Australia is committed to improving safety on Australian roads through affordable, accessible, and high-quality driving programs.

