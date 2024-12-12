Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Bank of Nova Scotia
December 12, 2024
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Bank of Nova Scotia
For release at 4:30 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by The Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto, Canada, to acquire up to 14.99 percent of the voting shares of KeyCorp and thereby indirectly acquire KeyBank National Association, both of Cleveland, Ohio.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
