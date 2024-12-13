Signature Smile Designs 1st Annual Holiday Giveaway Event

Signature Smile Designs is thrilled to announce its 1st Annual Holiday Giveaway Event, an exciting celebration with live music, food, prizes and fun for all!

We’re excited to host this event as a way to connect with our community and express our gratitude,” said Dr. John Monsman, “With live music, delicious refreshments, surprises, and incredible prizes"” — John Monsman, DMD

BRADFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Joanne Ognen or Molly Anderson

Phone: 814-368-4492

Email: john@signaturesmiledesignsllc.com

Website: www.signaturesmiledesigns.com

1st Annual Signature Smile Designs Holiday Giveaway Brings Festive Cheer to Bradford

Signature Smile Designs is thrilled to announce its 1st Annual Holiday Giveaway Event, an exciting celebration to spread joy and gratitude to the Bradford community. The event will take place on Friday, December 20th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Signature Smile Designs location, 197 Interstate Parkway, Bradford, PA 16701.

This holiday event will feature holiday giveaways, live music, hors d’oeuvres, and sweet treats. Signature Smile Designs invites the community to come together for a day of festive fun, music, and holiday cheer in celebration of the season.

Event Highlights

• Holiday Giveaways: Surprises and prizes for many attendees, with giveaways for all attendees while supplies last.

• Main Raffles: Three grand prizes include:

• A $175 Hickory Farms Gift Basket.

• A $200 shopping spree gift certificate to Save-A-Lot in Bradford.

• A $175 fine dining gift certificate to a local restaurant, such as the Penn Hills Club.

• Live Music by Leather & Lace: A captivating performance by the Youngstown, Ohio-based duo, featuring Jennifer Cancio on violin, alongside a guitarist and vocal harmonies.

• Refreshments: Non-alcoholic beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and treats for all attendees.

“We’re excited to host this event as a way to connect with our community and express our gratitude,” said Dr. John Monsman, the new owner of Signature Smile Designs. “With live music, delicious refreshments, surprises, and incredible prizes, this event is a celebration of the holiday spirit and the relationships we’re building as we move forward in our mission to serve Bradford.”

Event Details

• What: 1st Annual Signature Smile Designs Holiday Giveaway Event

• When: Friday, December 20, 2024, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

• Where: 197 Interstate Parkway, Bradford, PA 16701

• Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information about the event or Signature Smile Designs, please contact Joanne Ognen or Molly Anderson at 814-368-4492 or email Dr. John Monsman at john@signaturesmiledesignsllc.com. You can also visit our website at www.signaturesmiledesigns.com.

About Signature Smile Designs

Signature Smile Designs has been proudly serving the Bradford community since the 1990s. Now under new ownership by Dr. John Monsman, the practice remains dedicated to providing exceptional dental care while embracing community connections and support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.