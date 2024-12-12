Gayle Bluebird Releases New Children’s Book: Tootles Tails

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed poet and author Gayle Bluebird introduces her latest literary creation, Tootles Tails , a heartwarming and adventurous book filled with life lessons and captivating stories for “children of all ages.” The book is brought to life through stunning illustrations by Carrie Williamson and a beautifully designed cover by Mark Gebhardt.Available now on Amazon, Tootles Tails invites readers to explore the imaginative and whimsical world of Tootles, a lovable dog with a knack for adventure.About the BookTootles Tails offers a collection of unique stories that tickle the funny bone, tug at the heartstrings, and spark curiosity. Each tale features Tootles navigating a different adventure, complete with surprise endings and universal lessons. Readers are encouraged to reflect on Tootles’ choices through thought-provoking questions and lessons at the end of each story.“Tootles says, ‘When Bluebird first saw me, it was late in the afternoon. I was sitting in a cage in the animal shelter twiddling my paws and yawning and bored to death. I was not happy because I had not found a new human companion that day and was about to give up looking.’”About the AuthorGayle Bluebird is a retired RN, poet, and author of three self-published poetry collections, including You’re Pretty When You Smile and Lantern to My Soul. Known for her advocacy to transform mental health systems, she developed a national network of artists, writers, and performers with lived psychiatric experiences. She has received numerous awards for her work, including the prestigious VOICE Award from SAMHSA.Now retired, Gayle resides in Jacksonville, FL, with her dog Mae-Mae. Her creative works continue to inspire, entertain, and provoke thought.Get Your Copy Today!Explore the inspiring world of Tootles by purchasing Tootles Tails on Amazon.

