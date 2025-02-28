Intriguing New Y/A Novel by Michael Landon Jr. and Cindy Kelley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolific Screenwriters and Authors Landon and Kelley Pen a Heart-Pounding Novel Filled with Treacherous Twists, Chilling Mysteries, and the Unbreakable Bonds of FriendshipVeteran screenwriters and authors Michael Landon Jr. and Cindy Kelley announce the release of their thrilling new upper middle school/ young adult novel, a compelling blend of classic literature and modern technology. This unique story promises to captivate readers of all ages with its intriguing plot and memorable characters.The Big Top Domain, a traveling techno-circus, descends on modern-day Boston, luring its youth into a unique and spine-chilling virtual experience. Prolific reader Jo March and her book club find themselves pitted against the circus's mysterious owner, Silas Schutzstaffel, a man with a disturbing past. Together, they must rescue beloved characters from classic literature who have come to life under the influence of a decades-old magic powder."He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future." This quote encapsulates the central theme of the novel, highlighting the powerful intersection between traditional literary values and the rapidly evolving virtual world.Key Highlights of the Novel:• A gripping narrative filled with treacherous twists and chilling mysteries.• Exploration of the unbreakable bonds of friendship amidst various settings.• A unique storyline that juxtaposes classic literature against the backdrop of contemporary digital culture.Quotes from the Authors "Creating this novel provided us with the opportunity to delve into the realm of classic literature and the allurement of virtual technology in a new and thrilling manner," commented Michael Landon Jr.Cindy Kelley added, "The characters in this book face incredible challenges, but their love for literature and each other helps them stay the course even under great peril. We hope readers will be inspired by their resilience and bravery."About the Authors: Michael Landon Jr. and Cindy Kelley are known for their work in both screenwriting and literature. Their collaborative efforts have produced numerous successful projects. Their passion for storytelling shines through in every project they undertake.The Big Top Domain is set to captivate readers soon, with its official release coming to leading bookstores nationwide. Stay tuned for the thrilling launch of this highly anticipated novel!

