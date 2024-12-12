'Radio' by True Renzzo - First EP from Debut Album Black Lotus Loading

First EP from Debut Album Black Lotus Loading

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Renzzo has spent his time waiting in the wings, and now he is coming front and center to the stage. His debut EP “Radio” will be released December 13th and it is fair to say, it is his time. Released as a debut EP for Rocstar World, this track is bound to rise up the charts, with an impressive 100k+ following on social media, his audience is ready to listen to ‘Radio.’

Putting this track into one genre is no easy feat. True Renzzo’s ‘Radio’ blends a traditional house beat, modern dance inspired by international DJ’s and his standard rhymes, allowing for the track to technically be a “hip hop” track if you had to narrow it down.

Versatility sits at the center of who True Renzzo is, hailing from the Midwest but seated comfortably in Phoenix, one glance at his social media platform and you can see that he hits all corners of music even attracting the attention of 2Chainz for a feature. His bio mentions that he specializes in ‘versatile sounds,” and ‘Radio’ firmly gives a nod to this notion.

“It’s so weird, I knew the song would be on the radio, and at the end of the day it is about missing someone you didn’t get enough time with. Having those feelings not wanting [a] night to end, you know that person you can’t get out of your head, like a crazy night’s experience [‘Radio’] puts you right back. It is a ‘don’t forget me when the song ends’ kind of song.”

True Renzzo is a singer, songwriter, producer and performer. He is learning to play the electric guitar which will allow him to perform in a different way to an audience that may not be expecting that, “I want to bring back that old school style of performing, like, I came to rock the house.”

Fans can listen to ‘Radio’ on all major streaming platforms, available December 13, 2024.

