Lawyers Reminded to Renew Law Licenses by December 31

Lawyers who have not yet renewed their licenses for 2025 are reminded to do so by December 31, 2024.

All attorney licenses must be renewed online. The link to renew is: https://northdakotacourtsystem.submittable.com/submit

Licensed, eligible lawyers, were sent an e-mail on November 15 with information about how to renew their license online. If you did not receive the notice or would like more information on license renewal, click here.

Pro hac vice attorneys are also reminded that under Admission to Practice Rule 3(A), continuing to appear in a state court action in 2025, requires payment of $380 for the calendar year. Go to the above link to renew.

2024 licenses to practice law in North Dakota expire December 31, 2024, regardless of when the 2024 license fee was paid. Under N.D.C.C. § 27-11-01, a person is guilty of the unauthorized practice of law, a class A misdemeanor, if the person engages in the practice of law without first securing an annual license from the State Board of Law Examiners.