AG Ferguson awards funds to combat gun violence to law enforcement agencies across Washington

Nearly $2 million will help gun violence prevention efforts in communities across 9 counties

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that his office is awarding nearly $2 million to 12 local law enforcement agencies across Washington state for gun violence prevention efforts.

The agencies receiving the funding include local police departments, tribal law enforcement and sheriff’s offices in communities spanning nine counties on both sides of the Cascades. The departments will use the funds for everything from gun buybacks and youth outreach to education programs and firearms safety classes. The funds will also help departments purchase locking safes and other safety equipment for gun storage.

The largest award, more than $545,000 to Airway Heights Police Department in Spokane County, will fund a support program for victims of gun violence.

“We are investing this money in communities to help law enforcement prevent gun violence,” Ferguson said. “Their efforts will improve public safety across Washington.”

The one-time funding is the result of a lawsuit enforcing Washington’s ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. A King County judge ruled Federal Way Discount Guns violated the law by selling thousands of high-capacity magazines, and the store eventually agreed to pay $3 million to resolve the claims. As permitted by the court order approving the resolution, Ferguson chose to dedicate more than $1.8 million to fund local law enforcement efforts to reduce gun violence, promote firearms safety and support victims of gun violence.

Any local police department, county sheriff’s office or tribal police agency in Washington was eligible to apply. The Attorney General’s Office received 20 applications. Of those, 12 proposals were selected for their potential to address the problem of gun violence and firearm safety.

The law enforcement agencies receiving the funding include:

Department Plan for funds Amount Airway Heights Police Department Victims support program $545,464 Seattle Police Department Firearm storage and youth outreach $343,310 Auburn Police Department Investigative equipment $203,628 Federal Way Police Department Gun exchange and locking safes $150,000 Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Firearm storage system $140,000 Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Gun buyback and firearm storage $125,000 Cowlitz Tribal Police Department Youth education and mental health awareness training $106,500 Langley Police Department Firearms systems updates $75,000 Pacific Police Department Education, lock boxes and outreach $67,386 Bellevue Police Department Gun buyback event $50,000 Mukilteo Police Department Gun buyback, lock boxes, firearms safety class scholarships, education $50,000 Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Outreach and education $40,000 Total $1,896,288

Letters confirming the awards will be sent this week. These agencies must keep track of how the funds are used and follow specific reporting requirements laid out by the Attorney General’s Office.

Federal Way Discount Guns lawsuit results in gun violence prevention funding

Ferguson’s consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns led to a resolution that funded this opportunity.

Washington prohibits the sale of magazines with the capacity to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Ferguson's investigation into Federal Way Discount Guns found that the retailer sold 3,625 of these unlawful high-capacity magazines between July 1, 2022 — when the law went into effect — and December 2022, when Ferguson filed his lawsuit.

In April 2023, a King County judge ruled Federal Way Discount Guns broke the law. As a result of the case, Federal Way Discount Guns paid $3 million to the Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office will retain funds that are not used by local law enforcement for the office’s costs to investigate and litigate the case and future enforcement efforts.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brionna Aho, Communications Director, (360) 753-2727; Brionna.aho@atg.wa.gov

General contacts: Click here