Washington state joins coalition of AGs supporting challenges to unconstitutional executive orders singling out law firms

OLYMPIA – Attorney General Nick Brown has joined 21 attorneys general in two amicus briefs on behalf of law firms that are fighting back against unconstitutional executive orders issued in retaliation for work the Trump administration opposes politically.

“These illegal executive orders aimed at specific law firms are an attack on the rule of law,” Brown said. “The president’s actions could cause attorneys to avoid making certain legal claims or taking cases to avoid retribution. This would undermine our entire legal system and leave vulnerable communities in the state without representation.”

President Donald Trump issued executive orders retaliating against law firms whose advocacy, clients, and staff he dislikes. These orders require federal officials to suspend any active security clearances held by the law firms’ workers, to refuse to engage with or hire employees of these firms, and to deny the law firms’ personnel entry to federal buildings. The orders also direct federal contractors to disclose any business with the law firms so that agencies can terminate any such contracts.

The coalition’s briefs were filed in support of law firms in cases challenging two of these orders in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In both cases, the law firms obtained temporary injunctive relief and are now asking a judge to permanently block the executive orders against them.

Brown and the other attorneys general note that a fair and functioning judicial system depends on lawyers being willing to work on controversial cases or represent unpopular clients without fearing retribution by the government. The attorneys general say the orders will harm their states’ residents by making it more difficult for many potential clients — especially those who currently rely on pro bono representation — to obtain legal services and vindicate their rights in court.

The coalition was led by the attorneys general from Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Joining them in filing the briefs were Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The briefs can be found here and here.

