icreatives Invites The Public To Replace Corporate Gifts With Donations For Children In Need

Spreading joy: An icreatives team member, dressed as an elf, delivers gifts to Ukrainian refugee children in Poland.

Last year in Poland, we saw how a small gift could light up a child’s world. It reminded us why we do this every year. This season, we’re excited to bring that joy to even more kids.” — Steven Cohen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, icreatives staffing continues its tradition of replacing corporate gift baskets with something truly meaningful. Instead of sending the usual thank-you gifts to clients, icreatives gives their customers the chance to choose a gift and write a message of hope for a child impacted by natural disasters—all at no cost to them.Last year, icreatives expanded its efforts globally, delivering toys to Ukrainian refugee children in Poland. It was their first international outreach, and the impact was unforgettable. This year, the focus turns closer to home, supporting families of migrant farm workers affected by Hurricane Helene.“These families, who work tirelessly just to make ends meet, have lost so much,” said Natalia Persin, VP of Operations at icreatives. “They deserve a little holiday magic for their children. We’re determined to bring smiles to their faces by delivering toys and messages of hope during this challenging time.”For the first time, icreatives is inviting the public to join the campaign. Anyone can select a toy and write a heartfelt note for the children. The gifts will be delivered to St. James Episcopal Church in hard-hit Hendersonville, North Carolina, where they will bring holiday cheer to countless kids. To participate, visit https://www.icreatives.com/joy/ Steven Cohen, President of icreatives, shared:“Our holiday projects are a win-win-win-win. Our customers feel great knowing they’re personally connecting with and helping a family. The family sees they’re not forgotten, the child gets a much-needed distraction, and our employees feel proud to be part of an initiative that truly makes a difference."For the past seven years, icreatives have brought holiday cheer to children in communities affected by hurricanes, floods, and other disasters. Their efforts have reached children across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Poland.At its heart, this campaign is about showing every child they are remembered and loved during the holidays. “Creativity is our mission, and joy is our favorite thing to create,” Persin added.Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, icreatives has been connecting companies with top creative and marketing talent for over 35 years. For more information about their Annual Christmas Toy Drive, visit https://www.icreatives.com

icreatives 2023 Poland: Ukrainian Refugee Holiday Project

