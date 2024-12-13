ENSESO4Food and SGS Partner to Empower Global Food Businesses with FSMA 204 Compliance

Food Transparency protects high quality food producers and empowers consumers

Making FSMA 204 Easy: Empowering Businesses of All Sizes.

Our intuitive workflows and scalable solutions make traceability accessible to millions of enterprises, driving significant improvements in food safety and consumer confidence.” — Jim White

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENSESO4Food, a global leader in traceability solutions, and SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company and global food safety leader, today announced a strategic partnership to empower businesses worldwide to meet the stringent requirements of the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204.

By combining ENSESO4Food’s advanced TRAKKEY platform with SGS’s global network and expertise, the partnership will deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the unique needs of large, complex enterprises across the food supply chain. TRAKKEY’s proven technology, designed to handle high-volume, intricate supply chains, will seamlessly integrate with SGS’s existing food safety services, ensuring efficient and effective FSMA 204 compliance.

Jim White, President at ENSESO4Food, said, “By leveraging our proven, high-performance platform, we’re empowering small farms, fisheries, and food service businesses and extra-large enterprises to easily comply with FSMA 204. Our intuitive workflows and scalable solutions make traceability accessible to millions of enterprises, driving significant improvements in food safety and consumer confidence.

Naghmeh Raiyat, Global Head of Food Assurance at SGS added, “We’re excited to partner with ENSESO4Food, bringing transformative value to food supply chain organizations. This collaboration will enable companies to implement trailblazing traceability technology, meeting both regulatory requirements and client expectations. This pioneering partnership also reinforces SGS’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the industry’s growing need for enhanced food safety and traceability.”

Together, ENSESO4Food and SGS are committed to driving food safety and transparency, empowering businesses to protect public health and build a more resilient food supply chain.

Contact us today to benefit from the new ENSESO4Food - SGS partnership.

About SGS

We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality, and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

About ENSESO4Food

ENSESO4Food is an ENSESO affiliate, a global provider of advanced traceability technology. ENSESO4Food's robust platform, validated by billions of annual transactions in complex supply chains, effortlessly integrates with pre-existing IT systems and workflows, making FSMA 204 compliance accessible to businesses of all sizes, from small farms to large corporations.

Know Your Food

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.