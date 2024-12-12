Charles Billingsley Reinvents Kenny Loggins' Iconic Christmas Classic, 'Celebrate Me Home'

Charles Billingsley, "Celebrate Me Home"

Charles brings a new twist and a cool breeze to my old friend, 'Celebrate Me Home.' I think this is my new favorite version.” — KENNY LOGGINS

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Billingsley has released the new single, “Celebrate Me Home” - a beautiful holiday tribute to the iconic Kenny Loggins classic. The track was produced and arranged by Scotty Wilbanks, a GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning producer and the keyboard player for Luke Bryan and Third Day.Says Kenny Loggins: “Charles brings a new twist and a cool breeze to my old friend, 'Celebrate Me Home.' I think this is my new favorite version.”Billingsley has graced such esteemed stages as Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and he's currently in the midst of a 14-city Christmas tour. He has headlined more than 3,300 concerts, released 26 recordings as a solo artist, and garnered seven #1 radio hits."This season reminds us of the gift of family and the joy of coming home to the ones we love,” says Billingsley. "I pray this song brings warmth to your heart and reminds you of what truly matters.”Hear “Celebrate Me Home” at Apple Music and Spotify . A companion video featuring fan-submitted holiday photos is also available on YouTube For more information, visit www.charlesbillingsley.com

