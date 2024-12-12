Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Joey Hensley, Rep. Scott Cepicky, & Rep. Kip Capley Announce $4,997 Archives Development Grant for Maury County

October 15, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Joey Hensley, State Rep. Scott Cepicky, and State Rep. Kip Capley today announced a $4,997 Archives Development Program grant for the Maury County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of archival boxes.

“The Maury County Archives holds the key to understanding our past, which will also strengthen our community’s future,” said Sen. Hensley. “Thanks to all who supported efforts to secure this funding for the benefit of our current and future generations.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“The history preserved within the Maury County Archives is the foundation of our local community’s identity,” said Rep. Cepicky and Rep. Capley in a joint statement. “These funds ensure all Maury County residents continue to benefit from the knowledge of our past.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Hensley, Rep. Cepicky, and Rep. Capley for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Maury County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to archives facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###