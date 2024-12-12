Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lundberg, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, & Rep. Hulsey Announce $7,009 in State Board Grants for Sullivan Co. Libraries

October 15, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Jon Lundberg, State Rep. John Crawford, and State Rep. Bud Hulsey today announced $7,009 in State Board Programming Grant funding for Sullivan County’s libraries.

Specifically, the Bristol Public Library will receive a $2,009 State Board Programming ReGrant to assist in covering the cost of a CZUR ET Series Book scanner, as well as the hiring of a part-time archivist. The Kingsport Public Library will receive $5,000 in funding to digitize and provide online access to the Eastman Company newsletters, some of which date back to 1946.

“The sharing of historical documents can inspire others and enhance the likelihood of achieving a successful future,” said Sen. Lundberg. “These funds provide our local facilities with critical resources to successfully preserve our past for future generations.”

State Board Programming ReGrants are awarded to any government entity or nonprofit that holds permanent, historically valuable archival collections. These awards assist organizations with technology, training, contracted services, hiring staff, as well as supplies.

“These funding opportunities are about more than just financial support; they are also a commitment to our community’s future,” said Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, and Rep. Hulsey in a joint statement. “Without these investments, entire chapters of our history risk fading into obscurity. We are proud to have supported these grants for the benefit of all citizens in Sullivan County.”

Funding is made possible by the National Historical Publications & Records Commission and administered through the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB).

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations to learn about Tennessee’s rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Lundberg, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, and Rep. Hulsey for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Sullivan County will endure.”

This year, $20,000 in funding was awarded to organizations across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

