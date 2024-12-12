Xraised Interview with Simon Watson: Unveiling InnovateX, the Future of Marketing and Innovation

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent insightful conversation with Xraised, Simon Watson, Vice President of Sales at Realtime Agency and Regional Vice President of Sales at Pixis, shared an exclusive look into InnovateX (https://realtimeagency.com/innovatex/)—a groundbreaking event dedicated to empowering professionals in marketing, technology, and entrepreneurship. With its unique approach to fostering innovation and collaboration, InnovateX is set to redefine how industry leaders engage with emerging trends.

A Movement for Change: The Vision Behind InnovateX

InnovateX was born out of a desire to connect forward-thinking professionals and provide them with actionable insights to shape their industries' future. Simon Watson described the event as more than just a conference:

“Our core mission is to inspire, connect, and drive actionable insights for people who are passionate about innovation and growth. We aim to create a movement that equips attendees to become key players in shaping the future of their industries.”

This event serves as a hub for diverse professionals—from corporate executives and tech enthusiasts to academics and entrepreneurs—offering them unparalleled networking opportunities and transformative content.

What Sets InnovateX Apart?

Simon emphasized that InnovateX differentiates itself by limiting content volume to prioritize meaningful connections.

“Rather than overwhelming our attendees with back-to-back sessions, we create space for meaningful conversations and feature speakers with bold, unconventional approaches.”

Speakers like James Watt, founder of BrewDog, headline the event, sharing disruptive strategies for scaling brands and breaking marketing norms. Alongside him, executives from renowned brands like PepsiCo, Three Mobile, and Proper Popcorn promise a wide range of industry insights.

Actionable Insights and Networking

Networking is at the heart of InnovateX. Attendees enjoy over three hours of dedicated networking time in a vibrant atmosphere with drinks, fine canapés, and live music. These interactions often lead to valuable partnerships and professional connections that extend well beyond the event.

Participants leave InnovateX equipped with actionable strategies, fresh perspectives, and an expanded network, making it a must-attend event for anyone passionate about driving innovation in their field.

How to Get Involved

Excited about InnovateX? Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited space to maintain an intimate and high-quality experience. Watch Simon Watson’s exclusive interview on marketing disruption and scaling success here.

InnovateX isn’t just an event—it’s a movement for professionals ready to lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative experience.

Media Contact:

Rosilia Montalvo

rosie.montalvo@pixis.ai

