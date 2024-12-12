A Celebration of Music and Inspiration: 'Words of the Maestro' Graces Times Square

Joyce H. Hynes’ debut book celebrates the power of music with a vibrant display in the iconic New York location.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 15, 2024, Joyce H. Hynes’ book “ Words from the Maestro ” will debut on one of the world’s most iconic stages—the billboards of New York City’s Times Square. The dazzling display will showcase this heartfelt and musical tale, placing the book in front of thousands of viewers in one of the busiest and most renowned locations in the world.“Words from the Maestro” transports readers to the small town of Putnam County, West Virginia, where music echoes through the halls of the prestigious Abington Academy. Led by the cantankerous Mr. Elmer Ensemble Elk, the academy hosts auditions for the upcoming fall semester, culminating in a grand concert at the end of a three-day event. Each of the twenty-six students selected is paired with an instrument that corresponds to a letter of the alphabet, setting the stage for a story filled with harmony, community, and divine love.This book reflects the author’s deep connection to music and her upbringing in Putnam County. It’s a celebration of both the art of music and the love that binds a community together, now to be showcased to a wider audience.Joyce H. Hynes is a composer and versatile musician with expertise in several stringed instruments. A Magna Cum Laude graduate with an Associate of Arts degree in Music, Joyce’s career also spans teaching and healthcare, and her personal experiences, particularly from her time in the mountains of West Virginia, greatly influenced the creation of “Words from the Maestro.”For more information about Joyce H. Hynes and “Words from the Maestro,” visit authorjoycehhynes.com About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

