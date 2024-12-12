TAP Air Portugal Recognized as Best Airline in Europe for 14th Consecutive Year by Readers of Global Traveler

Fernanda Ottavio, TAP Air Portugal’s Sales and Marketing Manager for the Americas, accepts the airline’s 14th consecutive Best Airline in Europe award at the 21st Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

Portugal’s National Carrier was Again Honored at the 21st Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

It’s thrilling that Global Traveler readers continue to be so happy with our service as we continue to grow in the US, adding our eighth gateway next year at Los Angeles International.” — Fernanda Ottavio, TAP’s Sales and Marketing Manager for North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal, Portugal’s national carrier which started service in 1945, has again been named the Best Airline in Europe, by Global Traveler Magazine.

It was the airline’s fourteenth consecutive year to be named Best Airline in Europe by the magazine’s readers at the 21st Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards.

The event was held last night at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. Global Traveler readers also previously named the airline Best Transatlantic Airline in 2020 and 2021.

Fernanda Ottavio, TAP’s Sales and Marketing Manager for North America, said: “This is an incredible honor for everyone at TAP. To win this award every year since 2010 makes us proud and humble at the same time. It’s thrilling that Global Traveler readers continue to be so happy with our service as we continue to grow in the US, adding our eighth gateway next year at Los Angeles International.”

The reader survey asks frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories, honoring airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories.

About TAP Air Portugal:

Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal is Portugal’s leading airline and the world’s leading airline between Europe and Brazil. A member of Star Alliance since 2005, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, providing unmatched access to Europe, Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP offers more than 1,250 weekly flights to 85 cities in 30 countries through its network of destinations, which includes six airports in Portugal, 11 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and 43 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP operates one of the youngest fleets in the world and is committed to offering the best product in the sector for its customers. The Portuguese airline operates a fleet of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A330neo, A321LR, A320neo and A321neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings to be one of the 25 safest airlines in the world. The airline has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

