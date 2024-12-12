Hyde School Hosts 33rd Annual James Roman Tournament December 13-14, 2024

James Roman Tournament Schedule 4 Girls & 4 Boys Teams Represented

Join us for Hyde School's 33rd Annual James Roman Basketball Tournament Dec 13-14! 8 teams, 2 days of action, sportsmanship, and community spirit.

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde School proudly announces the 33rd Annual James Roman Tournament, a two-day basketball event celebrating sportsmanship, community, and athletic excellence. The tournament will take place on Friday, December 13, 2024, and Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Hyde School’s gymnasium, located at 616 High Street, Bath, Maine.Named in honor of former Hyde student James Roman, the tournament began as a boys-only competition and has since evolved into a co-ed event featuring four boys' teams and four girls' teams. The event is rooted in values of sportsmanship and community spirit and remains a cherished tradition for Hyde School over three decades.“We started out as a boys' tournament to honor James Roman, but it has grown into something much bigger,” said Stefan Jensen, Hyde School’s Athletic Director. “This weekend is about more than basketball—it’s a chance for our school and community to come together, celebrate teamwork, and showcase some amazing student-athletes.”Participating Schools:This year’s tournament will feature talented teams from the following schools:Hyde SchoolKent’s Hill School (boys’ and girls’ teams)Wheeler SchoolStorm King SchoolRocky Hill SchoolPenguin HallTournament Schedule:Friday, December 134:00 PM: Hyde Girls Varsity Basketball (GVB) vs. Wheeler School5:30 PM: Penguin Hall vs. Kent’s Hill Girls7:00 PM: Hyde Boys Varsity Basketball (BVB) vs. Storm King8:30 PM: Kent’s Hill vs. Rocky HillSaturday, December 149:00 AM: Girls Consolation Game10:30 AM: Boys Consolation Game12:00 PM: Girls Championship Game1:30 PM: Boys Championship GameCompetition and Awards:Tournament brackets are set to encourage exciting matchups, with Friday’s winners advancing to the championship games on Saturday and Friday’s runners-up competing in the consolation rounds.Championship teams will be awarded a team trophy, and individual players will have the chance to win an MVP award, which recognizes exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and standout performance on the court.“This is a great opportunity for our teams to test their abilities,” Jensen added. “The girls’ division is particularly competitive this year, and the boys are coming off a big win, so it’s exciting to see how things will come together.”Hyde School invites the community to join in this exciting tradition.

