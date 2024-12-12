SCWorx Reminds Stockholders of Annual Meeting

New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), reminds its stockholders that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held 9:00 AM EST on December 23, 2024, at the Regus Conference Room at 35 Village Rd, Suite 100, Middleton, MA 01949, as per the Proxy Material mailed to shareholders on December 6, 2024.

Contacts:

ir@scworx.com

###

Source: SCWorx Corp.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.