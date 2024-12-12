Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,360 in the last 365 days.

SCWorx Reminds Stockholders of Annual Meeting

New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), reminds its stockholders that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held 9:00 AM EST on December 23, 2024, at the Regus Conference Room at 35 Village Rd, Suite 100, Middleton, MA 01949, as per the Proxy Material mailed to shareholders on December 6, 2024.

Contacts:

ir@scworx.com

###

Source: SCWorx Corp.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SCWorx Reminds Stockholders of Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more