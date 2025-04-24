New survey shows that over 90% of animal owners trust and appreciate veterinary teams but underestimate the demands of the profession







New survey data show 94% of animal owners appreciate the work of veterinarians 1 , compared to only 49% of veterinary professionals feeling their profession is appreciated, among other findings. 2

Leading up to World Veterinary Day (April 26, 2025), Boehringer Ingelheim today unveiled new survey results that shed light on animal owners’ perceptions of the essential role that veterinarians play in animal health and community well-being. The 2025 survey of animal owners adds to a 2024 survey, also conducted in partnership with market research institute Kynetec, which explored if veterinarians feel valued and understood by animal owners. This is part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Going Beyond campaign, which seeks to put a spotlight on aspects of veterinary work that too often remain unseen and underrecognized.

“In collaboration with our Going Beyond campaign partners, we are proud to celebrate veterinary teams, bringing attention to their crucial role worldwide as animal health practitioners, advocates, researchers, educators, surgeons, public health experts and more,” said Claire Fowler, Head of Global Strategic Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

The 2025 Going Beyond survey of animal owners revealed several findings, which contrast significantly with perceptions shared in the 2024 survey of veterinarians.

Perceptions around appreciation

In the 2025 survey, 94% of animal owners said they appreciate the veterinary profession, and 91% recognized that veterinary teams are essential or important to our society.1 By comparison, 49% of veterinarians last year said animal owners appreciate the veterinary profession.2 In addition, 93% of animal owners this year said they appreciate the level of care provided by their vet teams.1 In 2024, a lower percentage (75%) of veterinarians said animal owners appreciate the level of care they provide.2

"It is rewarding to see the high appreciation for veterinarians noted in the Going Beyond survey, and we need to continue to increase awareness of the essential role of veterinary professionals in safeguarding animal health and impacting society through food safety and infectious disease control," said Arcangelo Gentile, President of the World Association for Buiatrics. "By partnering in the Going Beyond campaign, we hope to deepen the public's understanding of this field and foster the recognition veterinary teams truly deserve.”

Views on work-life balance and stress





Among animal owners surveyed, 65% said veterinarians have a good work-life balance.1 In 2024, 48% of veterinarians said animal owners underappreciate that vets trade off their work-life balance to help animals.2 In addition, 66% of animal owners felt veterinarians need a high level of resilience to manage stress and emotional exhaustion.1 This figure was significantly lower than when asked the same question about other essential professions, including doctors, police, firefighters, and teachers.1 In 2024, 49% of veterinarians said animal owners underappreciate their resilience to stress and emotional exhaustion.2

“Veterinary teams are on the front lines of animal health and well-being, yet the intense physical and emotional demands of the profession often go unrecognized,” said Dr Jim Berry, President of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association. “To protect this essential profession, the public must do more to acknowledge the commitment and long hours veterinary teams dedicate to ensure the well-being of the animals in their care.”

‘Guess Who?’ video highlights common misunderstandings

In support of World Veterinary Day, the Going Beyond campaign also released a thought-provoking video asking animal owners to guess what type of professional meets the description of a range of compelling job responsibilities and characteristics.





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.





“People love their veterinary teams, and we think if animal owners knew that their veterinary team might be struggling at times, they would care deeply,” said Fowler. “We hope the Going Beyond campaign helps veterinarians feel more appreciated for their many contributions and resilience. Animal owners can make a big difference by thanking their veterinary teams, whether in person, by phone, email or social media – it all helps veterinary teams feel motivated, engaged, and able to thrive.”





Going Beyond campaign

Going Beyond is a campaign developed by Boehringer Ingelheim, in cooperation with the World Small Animal Vet Association, the World Association for Buiatrics, VetFamily, and other leading organizations. Launched for the first time for World Veterinary Day 2024, Going Beyond aims to showcase the boundless dedication, resilience and passion of veterinarians who care for animals in often challenging circumstances. The ultimate goal is to help veterinarians feel seen, appreciated and motivated to continue doing what they do best – caring for our beloved animals.

As part of the Going Beyond campaign, a survey conducted in February and March 2025 by market research institute Kynetec included 1,200 animal owners, from the U.S., (200), the U.K., (200), Brazil (200), China (200), France (200) and Germany (200). The survey scope included animal owners who owned a dog (71%), a cat (60%), a horse (2%) farm animals (2%) and/or any other animal (20%).1



Kynetec is a global provider of data, analytics and insights in agriculture, animal health and nutrition. We empower agribusinesses and animal health and nutrition companies to make data-driven decisions, from strategy to execution, through advanced analytics and deep insights. What sets us apart is our direct access to the markets we serve - farmers, veterinarians, pet owners, and agricultural experts - and our deep understanding of the complex dynamics that shape those markets. We regularly undertake data and analytics projects in all the major agricultural and animal health/nutrition markets, spanning more than 80 countries, to provide the insights that enable our clients to build winning strategies and brands. Kynetec’s responsibilities in this campaign work included empirical research co-design, survey execution and analytics. To learn more, go to https://www.kynetec.com/animal-health.

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

In collaboration with:



