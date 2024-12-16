BCYW Foundation Experts Highlight Advances in Breast Cancer Care: Personalization, Conservation, and Surgical Innovation

Dr. C. Chintamani, Dr. Felicia Tan Li Sher, and Dr. Catarina Santos delivering their lectures at the conference. Speakers and session moderators interacting with the audience during the discussion period. Delegates during a break at the conference. The core awareness message of the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation.

Advances & Challenges in Managing Surgical Issues in Young Women with Breast Cancer: Perspectives from Leading Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation’s Experts

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) remains one of the most complex diseases to treat, and ongoing advancements in surgical practice are essential to improving patient outcomes. At the BCYW Foundation’s International Conference in Lisbon , three leading global breast oncologists shared the latest advances and challenges in detailing the SURGICAL ISSUES IN BCYW in the context of breast conservation treatment.BREAST CANCER IN YOUNGER WOMEN - SURGICAL OPTIONS AND CHALLENGESEvolving Strategies in Breast Conservation Treatment for Younger WomenDr. C. Chintamani from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, discussed the complexities of breast cancer treatment in younger women, emphasizing the need for a nuanced approach that considers both the biological aggressiveness of the disease and the specific needs of the patient. While advances in screening have led to earlier detection, he stressed that "the management of younger patients requires a balance between effective treatment and preserving function and quality of life, considering the patient’s age and life stage."Dr. Chintamani highlighted the pivotal role of surgical strategies, saying, “Surgical strategies play a pivotal role in the treatment of younger women with breast cancer. Breast-conserving surgery, combined with plastic and reconstructive techniques, provides options to restore both the appearance and function of the breast.” He also noted, “Immediate reconstruction is increasingly emphasized to address aesthetic and psychological concerns.”The treatment journey for younger breast cancer patients often involves balancing medical care with family responsibilities. Dr. Chintamani underscored “the importance of clear communication, shared decision-making, and minimizing overtreatment to respect the patient’s dignity and autonomy. Personalized, evidence-based care should be the focus while also addressing the holistic needs of patients, particularly in terms of their psychological and functional well-being.”BREAST CONSERVATION AND SURGERY DECISIONS IN BCYWFocusing on Breast Conservation and Patient-Centered CareDr. Felicia Tan Li Sher, a surgeon from FeM Singapore, shared an experience with a patient from Vietnam that influenced her approach to breast cancer treatment. “One of her patients expressed gratitude for the medical team's support but raised concerns about breast conservation, mainly due to her smaller breast size,” she recounted.This personal consideration is crucial in shaping treatment decisions. Dr. Felicia emphasized that breast conservation and reconstruction can be effective for many patients, improving recovery, body image, and the ability to return to daily activities. However, Dr. Felicia acknowledged that "not all patients are candidates for breast conservation, particularly those with extensive disease or multiple lesions. Treatment decisions must be personalized, considering factors such as genetics, breast size, and other concerns like the patient’s breastfeeding ability.”Dr. Felicia also addressed the special considerations required when treating pregnant patients with breast cancer. She emphasized the need for tailored treatment options that balance efficacy with the safety of both mother and child. “Personalized treatment approaches and comprehensive discussions with patients are essential to respect their circumstances and improve outcomes while maintaining a commitment to patient-centered care,” she concluded.WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH AXILLARY SURGERY IN YOUNG WOMEN?Evolution of Breast Cancer Treatment: From Radical Surgery to Personalised CareDr. Catarina Santos from CUF and Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Lisboa reflected on the evolution of breast surgery and treatment over the past century. “In the early 20th century, radical surgery, which involved the removal of all affected tissues, was the standard treatment for breast cancer," he noted. "However, advances in radiotherapy and chemotherapy have since reduced the need for such extensive procedures, offering patients less invasive alternatives."The 1980s brought significant improvements in diagnostic methods, allowing for earlier detection and enabling less invasive treatments. Dr. Santos explained, “Modern treatments have shifted toward targeted therapies and personalized medicine, incorporating neoadjuvant protocols (pre-surgical therapies) that shrink tumors. In some cases, these approaches can eliminate the need for surgery altogether.” She added, “From 2000 to 2020, there was a further shift towards less invasive procedures and biologically guided treatments, particularly for younger women, emphasizing the importance of staging surgeries.”Despite these advances, Dr. Santos acknowledged that "timely diagnosis, preventive strategies, and the broader implementation of new techniques are essential to improving outcomes." She also noted the importance of addressing post-surgical quality of life, including reconstruction surgeries and pain management, particularly for younger patients. Dr. Santos emphasized the need for organized efforts to enhance prevention, early detection, and personalized treatment strategies to optimize breast cancer care.ABOUT THE BCYW FOUNDATIONThe BCYW Foundation is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfil its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. 