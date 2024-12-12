Governor Newsom, First Partner join Central Valley child for 93rd annual Capitol Tree lighting ceremony

Expanding on four decades of tradition

Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities created festive ornaments that will adorn the 60-foot red fir tree, an important Capitol tradition since 1983. This is the second year the 21 regional centers each have their own 6-foot trees set up in the Capitol rotunda to add holiday sparkle.

Serving Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Governor Newsom has made historic investments in and reforms to the system of community-based services and supports for the 450,000 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in California:

Services backed by $15.9 billion annually through the only life-long entitlement to services in the nation – including an additional $2.2 billion in rate increases for care providers implementing January 1, 2025 – so people with I/DD have the support they need to live and thrive in the community.

Reforms for accountability and outcomes, including the Master Plan for Developmental Disabilities launched in 2024, legislation providing new transparency (AB 1147), and new data dashboards.

Strong career pathways for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through an additional $3.5 billion investment in special education, new laws to encourage earlier career planning (AB 438), more inclusive higher education (AB 447), and the end to a sub-minimum wage starting on January 1, 2025 (SB 639).

Safety in the community through new bills training law enforcement on wandering (AB 2541) and other best practices for interactions with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (SB 882).

CA Department of Developmental Services

DDS is responsible for overseeing the coordination and delivery of services and supports to over 450,000 Californians with, or at risk for, developmental disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability, epilepsy, and related conditions. The state’s developmental services are designed to meet the needs and choices of individuals at each stage of their lives, and, to the extent possible, support them in their home communities, providing choices that are reflective of lifestyle, cultural and linguistic preferences.

Central Valley Regional Center

CVRC is part of California’s regional center network providing essential services and supports to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. It is a private, nonprofit corporation, funded by the State of California. CVRC’s mission is to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and children at risk, to reach their goals by coordinating resources and collaborating with other agencies to develop the best services for clients and families; valuing diversity; respecting individual rights and choices; committing to excellence, honesty and cost effectiveness in service delivery.