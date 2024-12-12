InventionHome® Inventor Creates Vehicle Camera and Sensor Barrier to Maintain Optimal Function During Inclement Weather

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly C. of Denver, CO is the creator of Better Sight, a protective barrier for vehicle sensors and cameras. Users can attach the barrier around the camera or sensor, encompassing it and preventing inclement weather reducing vision effectiveness.Depending on the make and model of vehicle, the protector may be circular, rectangular, square, or octagonal in shape and will attach to the vehicle with a durable adhesive or magnetic backing, thereby fully and effectively encompassing technology attachments for vehicles like cameras and sensors.As vehicles continue to become more technologically advanced, many vehicle models are equipped with exterior cameras. These exterior cameras record and allow a user to view the surrounding area of a vehicle (ex. road areas, other vehicles, etc.). In any given vehicle, examples of such cameras may include exterior backup cameras, front-facing cameras, side-facing cameras, exterior mirror-mounted blind spot cameras, etc.Although the cameras function properly in ideal weather, the same cannot be said when weather conditions become suboptimal. For example, precipitation in the form of rain, snow, sleet, etc. may collect on the exterior surface of an exterior vehicle camera and partially or completely obstruct the driver’s view.Further, airborne debris may strike or collect on the exterior surface of the camera and may cause damage or also obstruct its field of view. Obstruction of exterior cameras may be extremely dangerous to a driver, who then may not be able to see the surrounding area of their vehicle, which in turn significantly impacts the ability to drive safely. Further, damage to exterior cameras can result in hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in repair fees for the vehicle owner.The Better Sight cover is magnetically or adhesively attached to the vehicle to offer a temporary solution to obstructed cameras or sensors. The magnetic base layer can feature a magnetic bottom surface that further attaches to the top surface of the magnet layer and is comprised of a hinge. A transparent lid further attaches to the hinge, wherein the outer surface of the hinge features a water-repelling coating. Therefore, the cover ensures precipitation or debris cannot obstruct, cover, or damage the exterior cameras of a vehicle. The cover can be removed as desired without damaging the exterior vehicle surface. Ultimately, the device ensures cameras and sensors remain functional at all times to maintain optimal roadway safety.Markets for devices that prevent weather obstructions to exterior vehicle cameras are growing and being driven by the increased adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The global ADAS market was valued at approximately $30 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2030, significantly impacting demand for camera maintenance solutions. The Better Sight cover fits perfectly within this market and would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Beverly was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Better Sight product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Better Sight can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

