Mediacom Communications Launches 10G Platform in Rural Kentucky

NEBO, Ky., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications announced the company has upgraded its broadband network in Nebo, Kentucky to the cable industry’s new 10G Platform.

Consumers in this community can now enjoy the immediate benefits from this breakthrough technology including fast upload speeds, symmetrical speed offerings, multi-gig download capabilities, increased energy efficiency, lower latency, faster troubleshooting, and greater network reliability. Additionally, consumers can now enjoy hundreds of digital television channels as well as access to Mediacom Home Phone and Mediacom Mobile services.

The scalability of the 10G Platform will seamlessly allow Mediacom to ramp up from the one and two gigabit offerings of today to speeds of 10 gigabits per second and beyond in the coming years. Since this new 10G technology will be delivered using Mediacom’s existing fiber-rich network architecture, it will not be necessary to dig up yards to add bulky equipment or bury cables in the future.

Using the 10G Platform, customers will be able to choose from the following Xtream Internet offerings from Mediacom:

Internet 250 tier with speeds of 250 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 250 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up. Internet 500 tier with speeds of 500 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 500 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up. Internet 1 Gig Symmetrical tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up. Internet 2 Gig Unlimited tier with speeds of 2000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.

Mediacom will also offer a low-cost broadband plan called Xtream Connect which offers speeds of 100 Mbps down by 20 Mbps up. Priced at just $14.99 per month plus modem rental, if applicable, Xtream Connect provides qualifying households an affordable pathway to the internet. Mediacom further enhances this program by allowing customers enrolled in the Xtream Connect program to add landline phone service for just $5 per month. Xtream Connect is available to any household in Mediacom’s service territory that participates in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or certain other federal programs.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that Mediacom’s network in Nebo has been fully transitioned to the game-changing 10G Platform,” said Paul Pecora, Group VP of Mediacom’s Coastal Region. “Our dedicated team is thrilled to bring this breakthrough technology to more rural communities in the months ahead.”

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

