Freename Launches the First Universal Web3 and DNS Domain Marketplace

Zurich, Switzerland, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename is all set to revolutionize the domain industry by introducing the first universal marketplace dealing with decentralized and traditional domain names, all in one place. Launched on April 7, 2025, the domain marketplace serves as the first-of-a-kind universal platform, combining DNS and blockchain domain ecosystems. Termed as ‘Freename Aftermarket’, the unified platform provides users with seamless trading opportunities. Initially, users are invited to join with zero percent fees for a limited time, and there are exclusive rewards as well.





One-Stop Solution for Brands and Domain Investors

With the launch of this all-in-one domain marketplace, Freename is setting a new standard in domain trading. Users now have the ability to list and purchase Web3 and DNS domains within a single, user-friendly platform.

The secondary-domain marketplace offers ICANN-registered domains for sale, along with Web3 domains launched by Freename, Unstoppable Domains (UD), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and Base Name Service (BNS). So, it’s a relatively bigger pool for brands and domain traders alike.

This platform will likely gain traction because it doesn’t charge commission on domain trading. For starters, Freename Aftermarket offers domain trading at 0% commission.

Furthermore, to incentivize early adoption, the first-ever ICANN-accredited and Web3 domain registrar will offer exclusive rewards, including a special Discord badge, Freename credits and free Web3 domain drops for early listers.

With this unique and innovative business venture, the Freename team looks confident that it can revolutionize the domain aftermarket industry. “This marks a historic moment in the domain industry,” said Davide Vicini, CEO and Co-Founder at Freename.

This marketplace focuses on creating a more dynamic environment for domain investors. Not only does it offer domains for sale, but it also provides support to new buyers and sellers via domain appraisal sessions.

With Web3 domains gaining mainstream adoption, Freename’s multi-chain approach ensures interoperability across leading blockchain networks. By bridging DNS and Web3 domains, the platform empowers users with a secure, scalable, and decentralized marketplace.

About Freename

Freename is the leading multi-chain Web3 namespace platform, enabling users to mint, manage, and trade domains across major blockchain networks. As a bridge between Web2 and Web3, Freename offers innovative tools for domain security, brand protection, and decentralized ownership.

Mattia Martone FreeName mattia(at)freename.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.