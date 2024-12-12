Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Announce America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025

2025 ranking comprises companies including JetBlue, AARP, Netflix, Bank of America

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group , announced today America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025, recognizing the top U.S. companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Diversity is vital to business success and workplace culture, and this ranking highlights organizations that go beyond buzzwords to cultivate environments where employees from all backgrounds feel seen, valued, and supported.

This year’s evaluation incorporates: public data, insights from HR professionals, and responses from an anonymous survey of a diverse employee pool across U.S.-based companies. This includes over 339,000 employee interviews in the U.S. and over 4.8 million company reviews collected in the last three years. This year we partnered with Analine to incorporate advanced AI solutions to analyze over 1 million workplace KPIs and employee sentiment.

“In today’s workplace, diversity is essential,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Senior Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “The companies recognized on this year’s list stand out for fostering environments that champion inclusivity, celebrate diverse talent, and create opportunities for all.”

Honorees represent a broad range of industries, from financial services to healthcare. Some of the standout companies include:

JetBlue, Airlines and Aviation

AARP, Civic and Social Organizations

Construction Partners, Construction

Teach For America, Education

Netflix, Entertainment Providers

Bank of America, Financial Services

USPS, Government Administration

Mayo Clinic, Healthcare

Hyatt, Hospitality

Caterpillar Inc., Manufacturing

CSL, Nanotechnology Research

Customer Engineering Services, Printing Services

EY, Professional Services

Safeguard Properties, Real Estate

Bath & Body Works, Retail

Adobe, Software Development

US Tech Solutions, Staffing and Recruiting

Gannett, Technology, Information and Media

FedEx, Transportation

AMCON Distributing Company, Transportation, Logistics, Supply Chain and Storage

Pacific Gas & Electric Co., Utilities

Summit Materials, Wholesale



This recognition is based on rigorous, independent research conducted in collaboration with Newsweek’s data partner, Plant-A Insights Group.

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025 serves as a trusted guide for job seekers, employees, and business partners looking to align with organizations that prioritize inclusivity and equity. The full list is available at newsweek.com/agwd-2025 .

