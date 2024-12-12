Constellium and Renault Group Conclude R&D Project Advancing Aluminium Solutions for Lighter Vehicles and Closed-Loop Recycling

PARIS, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today the successful conclusion of the “ISA3” R&D project, initiated in 2021 to enhance lightweighting in automotive design. Conducted in partnership with Renault Group, ESI Group, the Institut de Soudure (Welding Institute), and the University of Lorraine, and supported by a grant from the France Relance investment program, the project has set a benchmark for designing next-generation aluminium automotive components that are lightweight, cost-efficient, and recyclable.

A major milestone of the project is a lightweight aluminium door, co-developed with Renault, using Constellium’s proprietary uni-alloy 6xxx rolled and extrusion-based solutions. This innovative design achieves a 14% weight reduction compared to a current aluminium door used in compact battery electric vehicles. By employing a single alloy series, the design streamlines closed-loop recycling throughout the door’s lifecycle, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. The new door solution delivers a 33% reduction in Global Warming Potential (GWP), underscoring the project’s focus on sustainable innovation. Additionally, the project identified more efficient, flexible production processes, while enhancing performance and optimizing costs.

“We are proud of the results of Project ISA3, which highlight Constellium’s dedication to providing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the automotive market,” said Ludovic Piquier, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Excellence and Chief Technical Officer. “The innovations achieved through this collaboration demonstrate aluminium’s transformative potential to support the decarbonization of the automotive industry, while delivering cost benefits.”

Patrice Belliard, Expert in Flat Products at Renault Group, remarked: “Project ISA3 has been instrumental in demonstrating how aluminium solutions can contribute to achieving both weight and cost reductions in automotive manufacturing. This project reinforces our commitment to integrating lightweight, sustainable materials into our vehicle designs.”

Mathilde Chabin, Manufacturing Product Director at ESI Group, added: “Leveraging ESI Group’s expertise, Project ISA3 relied on advanced pre-certification and validation technologies, enabling the development and manufacturing of aluminium doors without the need for physical prototypes. This approach has accelerated innovation while reducing costs and environmental impact.”

Constellium is a full-service supplier of rolled and extrusion-based aluminium solutions for the global automotive market. We help automakers produce lighter, safer, and more fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as electric vehicles with greater range.

Renault Group is supplied by Constellium’s ASI-certified facilities in Neuf-Brisach, France and in Nuits-Saint-Georges, France .

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

www.constellium.com

Media Contacts Investor Relations Communications Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher Phone: +1 443 988 0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860 investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

