Light Sky New Stage Lighting Gears Debuted at LDI 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated LDI 2024 (Live Design International) took center stage once again in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, USA, from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. As one of the world’s leading expos for cutting-edge lighting and sound technology, LDI has been at the forefront of entertainment innovation for nearly 32 years. This year, Light Sky was again on the exhibitor’s list.

Light Sky’s booth this year is a natural magnet for many. Residing in the booth are not only the hottest lighting sets of the year, but also many new faces, such as the LIGHT SKY SUPER SCOPE II (520W LED Moving Head BSWP 4 IN 1), LIGHT SKY AQUAPEARL MINI (IP66 LED Moving Pixel Beam Wash), and LIGHT SKY SEAL & SEAGUL (Splicing Effect Light & Splicing Strobe Light with high brightness).

There are also new members to the waterproof series (outdoor event lighting), be it spotlights, stage cutting lights, or beam lights, aiming to provide more “dazzling” solutions for outdoor live shows.

The breathtaking Light Sky’s light shows at LDI 2024 were the result of the perfect collaboration of the presented stage lighting gears. AQUAPEARL series LED Beam Wash Lights feature 40W-60W (different models) RGBW 4-in-1 LED that delivers harmonious flow color effects.

MAMBA, a 12-LED light bar, has been a blast ever since it came out. The LED PAR features a unique optical design and wide zoom angle (3.6°~53°), delivering dynamic lighting effects.

SUPER SCOPE Series LED Spot & Profile (SUPER SCOPE MAX, SUPER SCOPE PLUS, and SUPER SCOPE II) features massive power output and high-efficiency lenses. The beam shot comes with strong and bright penetration.

MINI LASER AQUA, the high-power white laser moving headlight, features a sharp 128mm beam, 1.1° angle, and 350000lux at 10 meters. The powerful laser light pushed the light show into high gear.

Light Sky’s impressive showcase at LDI 2024 reinforced the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of stage lighting technology. From dazzling light shows to groundbreaking product innovations, their presence left a lasting impression on industry professionals and creative visionaries alike.

Media Contact:

Company Name: FLY DRAGON LIGHTING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD

Address: NO.4 JINGNENG ROAD 1, HUADU DISTRICT, GUANGZHOU, CHINA.

Email：flydragon@lightsky.com.cn

Company Website: https://en.lightsky.com.cn/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8777dc-010f-4a2e-a813-3945f6ec6c39

Light Sky New Stage Lighting Gears Debuted at LDI 2024 Light Sky New Stage Lighting Gears Debuted at LDI 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.