Gaxos Labs Expands Capabilities with Recraft AI Integration

Roseland, NJ, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that the Company successfully integrated Recraft AI into their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs.

“We are pleased to add another great tool into our Gaxos Labs ecosystem,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “Game development is a labor-intensive process and the addition of tools that make the process simpler advances our goal of being the all-in-one artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers.”

For more information, visit Gaxos Labs where you’ll find more information on Gaxos Labs and all it offers game developers and players. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X, Facebook, or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Recraft AI

Recraft offers premium image generation and editing. Recraft can create exceptional images in many styles, including but not limited to, realistic images, digital illustrations, vectors illustrations, and icons.

Founded in the US in 2022 and headquartered in London, UK, Recraft enables designers to create and perfect their visuals. Among Recraft's core strengths are its exceptional text generation quality, brand consistency, and vector art generation. Packed with dozens of features and an infinite canvas for real-time collaboration, Recraft is trusted by over 2 million users across 200 countries, including designers from most innovative companies like Ogilvy, HubSpot, Netflix, Asana, and Airbus.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:ir@gaxos.ai

T: 1-888-319-2499

