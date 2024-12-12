ZenaTech Launches Quantum Computing Project for Traffic Optimization and Weather Forecasting Using Drones

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), Quantum Computing solutions, and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, today announces the launch of a Quantum Computing project for traffic optimization and weather forecasting using the company’s drones. The project, called Sky Traffic, was developed following interest received from a government client to use the company’s ZenaDrone 1000 drones to monitor vehicle traffic.

The project will provide real-time traffic data to both the government agency and to drivers, with a goal of improving the precision, accuracy and speed of information to optimize functions such as traffic flows and routing, traffic signal management, public safety, and deployment of government services. This is achieved by accessing larger datasets and more computing power more rapidly than current methods. ZenaTech’s Quantum Computing team will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its computing platform to manage the project. The company also plans to utilize Sky Traffic with ZenaDrone 1000 drones in weather radar applications for faster and more precise weather forecasting.

“The Sky Traffic project is an important and exciting application of our product capabilities and team knowledge into the Quantum Computing area. Integrating quantum computing with AI-driven drones will revolutionize how we analyze and respond to complex data, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making and unlocking new possibilities in automation, efficiency, and real-time problem-solving,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

Quantum computing is an emergent field of cutting-edge computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds.

Drones are used by governments to monitor and improve road traffic by providing real-time aerial surveillance of traffic conditions, and identifying congestion, accidents, and bottlenecks. Equipped with cameras, sensors, and GPS, drones can collect data on vehicle flow, enabling authorities to optimize traffic signals, redirect traffic, and plan infrastructure improvements and emergency management based on real-time insights. Quantum Computing can supercharge the speed and precision of these applications.

Drones are used in weather forecasting to collect real-time atmospheric data from hard-to-reach areas, such as storm systems or remote regions, providing valuable input for weather models. Quantum computers can then analyze this vast and complex data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events like hurricanes or tornadoes.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), Quantum Computing, and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan and UAE, and a growing global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, quantum computing and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sectors.

