Jeff Turk Returns to Guide Formaspace’s Next Chapter

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace , a leading American manufacturer of laboratory, industrial, higher education, and office furniture, announces that Frank Bucher is no longer serving as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Jeff Turk , Formaspace’s Founder and Chairman, has resumed full-time operational leadership responsibilities, effective immediately.Turk founded Formaspace nearly 20 years ago and served as CEO for 17 years, during which the company experienced substantial growth of nearly 1,000%. In January 2023, he transitioned the CEO role to Frank Bucher to pursue other business ventures, remaining actively involved as Chairman.Under Turk’s leadership, Formaspace has been recognized for its custom furniture solutions across a variety of industries, including healthcare, life sciences , education, and industrial sectors. Turk’s return reinforces Formaspace’s dedication to delivering transformative solutions for clients, as well as maintaining the highest level of service and innovation.“I am excited to reengage with our incredible team, clients, and partners,” added Turk. “At Formaspace, we have always prioritized creating spaces that empower people to achieve remarkable results. Together, we will continue building on our strong foundation and shaping the future of the industries we serve.”Turk will remain Chairman of Formaspace while overseeing day-to-day operational responsibilities previously handled by Frank Bucher. Corey Hutchins will continue to lead sales efforts, and the company structure remains unchanged.

