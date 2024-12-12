DigiKey Debuts Innovative STM32MP25 Microprocessors from STMicroelectronics

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announces the launch of STMicroelectronics’ STM32MP25 second-generation microprocessors.

The flagship STMicroelectronics STM32 product portfolio is a staple among DigiKey customers, and this second-generation STM32MP25 expands its breadth and depth of products to meet developers in their design. The STM32MP25 MPUs are designed to support high-end edge computing use cases, such as machine vision, and drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings and smart infrastructure.

“DigiKey customers have benefited from our collaboration with STMicroelectronics, and we look forward to offering them the latest technology solutions to navigate complex security challenges, fulfill IoT connectivity needs and enable developers to innovate,” said Sean Sorteberg, director, multi-market semiconductor for DigiKey.

The STM32MP25 industrial-grade single or dual 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A35 core serves as an MPU platform for Industry 4.0 and advanced edge AI capabilities. A dedicated neural processing unit adds up to 1.35 TOPS, making it a choice microprocessor for edge AI acceleration and robust security. This industry-changing product innovation evolves the system architecture and expands possibilities for more advanced applications, including advanced machine vision.

“The STM32MP25 microprocessors efficiently address the need for more intelligence and processing capability in connected edge IoT devices,” said Loris Valenti, vice president microcontroller, digital and RF product group Americas, STMicroelectronics. “Our new STM32MP257F-DK Discovery kit running OpenSTLinux software supported by the STM32 ecosystem enables developers to get their project started quickly.”

For more information about this new series, visit the STMicroelectronics page on DigiKey.com.

