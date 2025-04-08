Solomon Partners Hires Tannon Krumpelman as a Partner in its New Financial Institutions Group

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independent affiliate of Natixis, today announced the appointment of Tannon Krumpelman as a new Partner in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG). FIG is the newest extension to the Solomon platform and the addition of Mr. Krumpelman further demonstrates Solomon’s commitment to this strategically important sector.

"Tannon will be a tremendous asset to our firm,” said Solomon Partners CEO Marc Cooper. “His proven success advising clients across the financial services sector will be an excellent addition to our growing FIG team."

During his more than 25-year career, Mr. Krumpelman has advised on over $250 billion of mergers & acquisitions, strategic financing transactions and other corporate finance assignments for financial services companies and adjacent businesses.

Before joining Solomon Partners, Mr. Krumpelman was a Senior Managing Director at Evercore, where he helped lead the firm’s financial services advisory practice. Previously, he was a Managing Director at UBS and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Krumpelman earned his ScB in Chemical Engineering from Brown University.

“We are thrilled to welcome a banker of Tannon’s caliber and expertise to our team,” said Arik Rashkes, Partner and Head of the Financial Institutions Group. “Widely recognized as a preeminent advisor to the financial services sector, Tannon enhances our team’s capabilities and strengthens our commitment to delivering outstanding service to our clients.”

Mr. Krumpelman commented, “Solomon has developed an incredibly attractive platform to serve clients founded upon straightforward cultural values that mirror my own. I am excited and highly motivated to further contribute to Solomon’s growth by helping to build a world-class financial services advisory franchise with my esteemed FIG partners.”

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of verticals. These include Business Services; Consumer Retail; Distribution; Financial Institutions; Financial Sponsors; FinTech; Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants; Healthcare; Industrials; Infrastructure, Power & Renewables; Media; and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f0c33e8-9896-4252-95c6-59d69305b9db

Kalen Holliday kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com

Tannon Krumpelman, Partner, Financial Institutions Photographer credit: Shane Nelson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.