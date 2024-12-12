Vaccine clinic program expands to boost respiratory illness prevention in long-term care facilities

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is expanding its program offering subsidized COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics to all licensed long-term care facility residents and staff who might not otherwise have access.

The program, run by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD), initially prioritized long-term care facilities in rural and sparsely populated parts of the state where vaccine access is limited. As of today, Dec. 12, 2024, the program is available to all licensed long-term care facilities that may need vaccine assistance. Funding for this program was made possible by the Oregon general fund, which identified decreasing vaccine rates in long-term care as a growing concern. The program also supports community pharmacies statewide that have pharmacists who can provide onsite clinics for interested facilities serving older adults and people with disabilities.

“We want to ensure that those at high risk of complications from COVID-19 and the flu, as well as the individuals who serve them, have easy access to vaccines. Preventing illness is a cornerstone of safety and well-being and is especially important as people connect with family and friends indoors,” said APD Director Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Ph.D. “Our goal is to reduce barriers that individuals who live or work in long-term care may face in getting vaccinated.”

Communicable diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu can spread quickly in congregate living settings. In addition, they can lead to potential staffing shortages. The APD program addresses multiple barriers to vaccination for residents of long-term care facilities. Initially focused on rural and sparsely populated communities, the program has now expanded to include all long-term care and assisted living facilities across Oregon. To date, APD has coordinated six clinics and 17 are in progress.

Facility managers interested in scheduling a vaccine clinic can contact APD at APD.PopulationHealth@odhsoha.oregon.gov to begin the process. The program will continue until available funding has been exhausted.

“We understand that finding vaccines can be especially challenging in rural and frontier communities,” said Ryan Frick, ODHS APD epidemiologist. “This program removes the need for residents and staff to schedule rides or appointments by bringing the vaccines directly to those who need them, which is especially helpful for individuals with mobility challenges.”